2022 QB Brady Allen Receives Offer No. 5 from Wisconsin

Late last week, Wisconsin quarterbacks coach Jon Budmayr traveled down to Indiana to watch quarterback Brady Allen throw. The 2022 prep signal caller found out a day prior, which he admitted was a bit unexpected.

“It was surprising, to be honest," Allen told AllBadgers.com on Tuesday. "They texted my coach Thursday morning and said they were coming in and stuff like that. I really hadn't had much contact with them at all except I followed Coach Budmayr on Twitter. That was about it. They (Budmayr) came in Friday morning and watched me throw and everything went well.”

According to Allen, after Budmayr and Gibson Southern head coach Nick Hart spoke, the latter told the reported 6'5 quarterback that he received an offer from Wisconsin.

247Sports and Rivals both report that UW has offered just two quarterbacks for its 2022 class -- Allen and Devin Brown from Gilbert, Ariz. (Queen Creek).

Some of the feedback for Allen revolved around getting the quarterback to visit.

“Just that they'd love to have me up to Madison and visit and get to know Coach (Paul) Chryst better and everybody else," Allen said, "and just to see the campus and get to know them better and start to build a relationship and go over offenses and all that stuff.

"It's exciting and Wisconsin's a great place, and I'm just excited to get up there sometime.”

A Fort Branch, Ind., native, Allen recently tweeted his sophomore stats: A 62.2 completion percentage (168 completions in 270 attempts) for 2,671 yards with 31 passing touchdowns (along with three scores on the ground). Now a two-year starter, he noted how the speed of the game changed in running Gibson Southern's spread offense.

“This second year was a lot slower," Allen said. "The game pace, everything slowed down a little bit, and I was able to make reads and stuff that I wasn't really making my freshman year. So I was able to play faster, but everything seemed slower. That was the main thing and just being able to go out and have fun.”

Allen confirmed he has received early offers from Wisconsin, Cincinnati, Virginia Tech, and Big Ten programs Indiana and Purdue. According to the Hoosier State signal caller, he is also hearing interest from Notre Dame and Ohio State.

In terms of future visits to programs, Allen stated he is still working out his schedule, though he hopes to get up to Wisconsin at some point. For now, it appears he may take in a couple of in-state schools soon.

"We're not for sure on a lot of the other ones, but I think we're going to go up to Indiana this weekend and Purdue in a few weeks," Allen said.