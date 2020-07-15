Reactions to Braelon Allen Committing to Wisconsin

Big news on the recruiting trail came for Wisconsin on Tuesday night, as in-state standout Braelon Allen announced his decision to commit to the Badgers.

247Sports and Rivals designate Allen, a Fond du Lac, Wis., native, as a four-star projected safety. For that matter, the former rates him as the No. 116 player in the country and No. 6 prospect at that position for the 2022 class.

Allen's current Hudl profile boasts a rising junior with a 6'2, 215-pound frame, a 4.62-second 40-yard dash, 35" vertical, a 525-pound squat and 365-pound power clean.

Last Friday, he unveiled a top six list that included Wisconsin, Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Florida State.

There was much rejoicing on the Wisconsin side from a current Badger and committed recruits after the announcement.

First off, there appears to be a new recruiting hashtag for Wisconsin's class of 2022. Welcome to Twitter existence #BADA22BADGERS.

Current Badgers

QB Graham Mertz

RB Julius Davis

2021 Commits

OLB T.J. Bollers

CB Ricardo Hallman

Safety Hunter Wohler

Tight end Jack Pugh

Quarterback Deacon Hill

