Reactions to Braelon Allen Committing to Wisconsin
Jake Kocorowski
Big news on the recruiting trail came for Wisconsin on Tuesday night, as in-state standout Braelon Allen announced his decision to commit to the Badgers.
247Sports and Rivals designate Allen, a Fond du Lac, Wis., native, as a four-star projected safety. For that matter, the former rates him as the No. 116 player in the country and No. 6 prospect at that position for the 2022 class.
Allen's current Hudl profile boasts a rising junior with a 6'2, 215-pound frame, a 4.62-second 40-yard dash, 35" vertical, a 525-pound squat and 365-pound power clean.
Last Friday, he unveiled a top six list that included Wisconsin, Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Florida State.
There was much rejoicing on the Wisconsin side from a current Badger and committed recruits after the announcement.
First off, there appears to be a new recruiting hashtag for Wisconsin's class of 2022. Welcome to Twitter existence #BADA22BADGERS.
Current Badgers
QB Graham Mertz
RB Julius Davis
2021 Commits
OLB T.J. Bollers
CB Ricardo Hallman
Safety Hunter Wohler
Tight end Jack Pugh
Quarterback Deacon Hill
2022 Targets
Defensive line prospect Isaac Hamm
