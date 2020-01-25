Breaking down Wisconsin's Recent 2021 Offers

With both the 2019 football season and a recent recruiting dead period over, Wisconsin's coaching staff has been busy traveling around the nation in visiting and offering recruits.

AllBadgers.com already spoke with 2021 linebacker Jake Chaney earlier this week about his Wisconsin offer, but here are a few more players that have been extended opportunities to play in Madison at the next level.

We will look at a few 2022 offers that have gone out as well later this weekend. For now, be sure to check out some of AllBadgers.com's recruiting coverage from this week as well:

CB Ricardo Hallman

On Jan. 22, the Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (University School) cornerback tweeted out the offer from the Badgers. Rivals reports six scholarship opportunities for the defensive back, including from Power 5 programs Baylor, Miami and Michigan.

BadgerBlitz.com's Jon McNamara caught up with Hallman ($) earlier this week.

ILB Branden Jennings

A four-star recruit by 247Sports, 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN, the projected inside linebacker tweeted the offer from Wisconsin on Jan. 23.

247Sports reports 35 offers for the Jacksonville, Fla. (Sandalwood) product. Florida State, Miami, Michigan, Clemson, LSU, Notre Dame, Ohio State and other programs are vying for his college football services.

ATH/Safety Zakee Wheatley

247Sports lists Wheatley as an athlete and Rivals designates him as a safety. The former's composite rankings denote him as a four-star recruit and the No. 296 player in the 2021 class.

Maryland, Penn State, Virginia and others reportedly have offered the prep standout from Severn, Md. (Archbishop Spalding). Wheatley announced the offer from UW on Jan. 23.