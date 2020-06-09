Wisconsin went back into "The Hoosier State" this week looking to find pieces for its 2022 class, and Caden Curry announced via social media on Tuesday that the Badgers had offered him.

247Sports rates Curry as a four-star recruit, the No. 134 player overall and No. 4 defensive tackle in the nation (Rivals lists him as a strong-side defensive end).

The recruiting service reports 13 offers overall for the Greenwood (IN) Center Grove standout. Home state schools Indiana and Purdue both have reportedly extended opportunities at the next level, along with other Power Five programs Arizona State, Iowa, Michigan State, Minnesota, Ohio State and West Virginia.

Looking at Curry's sophomore film below, which states he recorded 100 tackles last season, you see a young defensive lineman that can shed blocks and quickly get into the opposing backfield -- whether to stop a running back or the quarterback.

In recent memory Wisconsin has signed three players from the state of Indiana within the past five recruiting cycles: Offensive lineman Joe Tippmann (class of 2019), running back Isaac Guerendo (2018) and outside linebacker Noah Burks (2016).

