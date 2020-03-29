2020 TE Cam Large Continues to Train, Prepare for Wisconsin

Recent workouts for Cam Large have not necessarily been of a typical variety in gearing up for his departure to Wisconsin. With guidelines in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the tight end, like many athletes currently, have needed to modify their training schedules.

Instead of consistent lifts one can do at a gym, he has had to improvise. Some days include "weights" or some bodyweight exercises if barbells, dumbbells or machines are not around. Some days are set for conditioning, others rest and recovery.

“It's been a little weird since regular gyms are closed and all that but been making do in my house," Large told AllBadgers.com on Friday. "Just a lot of push ups a lot of setups while I'm watching TV, but when I'm working out, I've gone to my trainer’s garage. He's got a little gym set up for some of the guys who work out with him.

"On some days, we'll go do speed work on the turf and just find a place where there's nobody around and just run and it's been good.”

Despite the altered arrangements, Large continues to prepare for his future career at Wisconsin. One of two 2020 projected tight ends coming to Madison, he signed on Dec. 18 but publicly announced his commitment to the Badgers' football program in late August.

Earlier that summer, Large declared a final four of Wisconsin, Georgia, Alabama and Ohio State. The high three-star tight end from Pomfret, Conn. (Noble & Greenough School) eventually picked UW and noted the fit with the program.

“The people at Wisconsin and the people in the program and outside the program -- everybody I've met throughout all my visits to Madison -- I've just loved it," Large said. "It's awesome, and I love the people, I love the coaches. I feel like I just fit really well here, and I want to be somewhere where I'm comfortable.

"I want to go do something for a place that I really like. I want to make sure that our football program succeeds, takes the next step. Just I want to do something special for a place that I really have grown to love.”

Upon his arrival to Madison, Large will play under UW tight ends coach Mickey Turner. The prep standout called out the assistant's passion for football and ability to communicate his on-the-field instruction.

“He's probably the best relationship I've made as a coach through all recruiting," Large said. "That's another reason why I chose Wisconsin. He was the first big power-five program coach that I talked to on the phone. I remember I talked to him for the first time, during winter break of my junior year before I had any big offers.

"Then the offers started coming in, and they offered me and I just kept talking to him and kept asking about Wisconsin. Asked about how they wanted to use me, and he kept just giving me straight answers, and I really respected that. I feel like it's gonna be a great relationship on the field and off the field. I'm really excited to get started."

On Wisconsin's 2020 National Signing Day page, the program lists Large at 6'4 and 240 pounds. He believes he will learn the "Y" tight end position first, but Turner also wants him to absorb everything so the coaching staff can utilize him in various ways.

"That's the whole thing with tight end is versatility," Large said. "If you can do one thing better than somebody else, then you're gonna be the guy to do that because there's so many things a tight end can do.”

Wisconsin's class of 2020 currently boasts 20 scholarship players and seven walk-ons signed for a class that ranked 25th in the nation according to 247Sports composite rankings and 27th by Rivals. Seven players -- offensive linemen Jack Nelson and Dylan Barrett, linebackers Nick Herbig, Jordan Turner and Preston Zachman, wide receiver Chimere Dike and defensive end Cade McDonald -- all enrolled in January to begin their collegiate careers.

While Large and the other incoming Badgers await their turn, the class of 2020 continues to talk a lot via their group chat as they continue to further their bond.

“We just talk about like random stuff," Large said. "We're just connecting, we're just getting to know each other better. We're talking about how we're really excited for the season coming up. How it's gonna be so much fun considering like we all really like each other, but it's gonna be great just to be on the field and be able to make each other better every day in practice. We're really excited.”