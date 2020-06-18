AllBadgers
Wisconsin Offers Two 2021 Wide Receivers

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin currently holds 14 publicly-known commits for the 2021 class -- and another potentially on the way -- but it still does not boast a projected wide receiver.

Earlier this week, UW offered Azle, Texas native Eric Mcalister Jr., but the staff also extended two other opportunities to prospects in the class at that position. All play in "The Lone Star State," and one is currently committed to a Division I program.

Cameron Bonner

Bonner announced the offer from Wisconsin on June 16. 247Sports and Rivals both designate the Houston (TX) St. Thomas recruit as a three-star talent. 247Sports composite rankings currently hold him as the No. 635 player overall and No. 102 wide receiver in the nation for the 2021 class.

Rivals, which lists Bonner as an athlete, reports 16 offers overall, which includes opportunities from Baylor, Colorado State, Houston, Illinois, Pitt, SMU, Utah and Virginia Tech.

Joseph Manjack

The Tomball (TX) Memorial product committed to SMU in early May, but he announced the Wisconsin offer on June 17.

247Sports designates Manjack as a three-star recruit, while Rivals designates him as a two-star prospect. The latter reports 14 offers for the Texas native, which includes opportunities from Power Five programs Arizona, Colorado, Kansas and Washington State.

Manjack's Hudl film states he was a first-team all-district wide receiver, accumulating 1,695 total yards and 22 touchdowns as a junior.

