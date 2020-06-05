Each week, AllBadgers.com will round up all the recruiting news related to Wisconsin athletics that was covered in the past week. For simplicity sake, let's call it "Wisconsin Weekly Recruiting Recap."

It was a busy week for the Wisconsin Badgers on the recruiting trail with two big commitments for the 2021 football class, along with a new offer from Greg Gard and his men's basketball program. Let's dive right into it.

Commitment No. 1 This Week (No. 12 Overall for Wisconsin in 2021 Class): OLB Darryl Peterson

Wisconsin gained another projected edge rusher when the Akron (OH) Archbishop Hoban standout publicly announced his decision to play for the Badgers on Monday.

According to Peterson, he chose the Big Ten program because it felt like family.

“I've been there three times, so from the first time, second time, and the third time, it all felt the same. It felt like family and it felt like home," Peterson told AllBadgers.com on Wednesday afternoon. "I'm an Ohio guy. I'm not too, too far (away from Madison), so I'm used to all the cold weather and stuff like that, and it’s stuff that I enjoy as well. I love winter and snow."

Peterson then boasted about the city of Madison, saying "from top to bottom, everything is beautiful" and noted "you can't beat playing in the Big Ten" Conference. He also discussed Bobby April III, who will be his position coach when he gets to UW as an outside linebacker.

“I feel like Coach April, he's a great developer, man," Peterson said. "He's gonna get (me) where I need to be, and I feel like they're super close to winning the national championship, and I want to be a part of a special history down there.”

Commitment No. 2 This Week (No. 13 Overall): DL Mike Jarvis

Right after AllBadgers.com got off the phone with Peterson, Jarvis announced his decision to play for Wisconsin. Though he never actually visited campus, UW confirmed his commitment last Friday after a conversation with head coach Paul Chryst and the entire defensive staff.

According to Jarvis, a three-star lineman according to 247Sports composite rankings, he knew about two weeks ago he wanted to be a Badger.

"It really just hit me, and my heart was just telling me that that's the place I needed to be," Jarvis told AllBadgers.com on Wednesday evening. "It just checked off all the boxes for me.”

New Badgers Basketball Offer

Gard and his staff continue to look to fill out an already-promising 2021 class, as it offered guard Louis Lesmond earlier this week.

247Sports rates Lesmond -- an Evanston, Ill. (Notre Dame College Prep), product -- as a four-star recruit, the No. 73 player overall and No. 15 shooting guard in the 2021 class.

Rivals reports 10 offers overall for Lesmond. In recent months, he has tweeted opportunities from UW, Marquette and Harvard. Xavier, Oklahoma, Dayton, Illinois and Nebraska presented chances to play at the Division I college basketball level last year.

