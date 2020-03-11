"Amount of Love" Stands Out to 2021 OLB Target Darryl Peterson on Recent Wisconsin Visit

Making an eight-hour trip to Madison, 2021 prospect Darryl Peterson took in Wisconsin for the third time during his recruiting process on March 1.

Accompanied by his mom and five-year-old sister during one of Wisconsin's junior day events, the Akron, Ohio (Archbishop Hoban) standout believes he received the opportunity "to get a feel for everything."

"Only thing we didn't get to do was tour campus, but we kind of did on our way out driving home," Peterson told AllBadgers.com on March 6. "But we got a chance to meet with all the coaches. We got to see the facilities, talk to academic advisors and stuff like that. So just getting a feel for who the people I'd be involved with if I was to go there.”

A high three-star recruit by 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN, Peterson also watched film with outside linebackers coach Bobby April III. Being recruited by Wisconsin at that position group, it was one of the activities that stood out during his time at UW a couple of weekends ago.

"He got fired up," Peterson said. "He was catching chills watching film, and that’s the type of guy I want to play for. A guy who’s passionate about what he’s doing and knows what he's talking about as well."

Peterson received time with April, spoke with head coach Paul Chryst for about 45 minutes in his office and talked to defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard. He also chatted with offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph.

"That's my guy. I love Coach Rudolph," Peterson said. "He’s the kind of guy that recruited me first, and always have love for Coach Rudolph.”

Along with the film session with April, what also popped out about this latest visit to UW included the "amount of love" he received.

"A lot of stuff sounds good over the phone, but feeling the love that they talk about in person is different," Peterson said. "From how they treated my mom and my sister, they treated them like royalty and stuff. That stuff just stood out to me as well. A lot of hugs, a lot of love going around.

From the 2021 class, Peterson also met one of Wisconsin's eight current verbal commits in four-star safety Hunter Wohler and currently uncommitted four-star prospect T.J. Bollers, both of whom were in town for the junior day festivities.

He also conversed with current Badgers.

"I got to talk to (quarterback) Graham Mertz and some other guys who play down there," Peterson said. "I got a chance to meet (quarterback) Jack Coan, and they're all just great guys. I got a chance to get a feel for the type of guys they recruit, and I definitely feel like I fit in that.”

Peterson plays for Archbishop Hoban, which is the same high school that produced Wisconsin fullback Quan Easterling. The former regards the current Badger as one of his best friends and hopes to receive the chance to spend time with him on his official visit the weekend of June 12-14.

"It was a hard transition for him obviously, because coming from so far away and not being able to come home," Peterson said of Easterling. "The fact that he's adjusting now, he’s got some friends. He's loving it. He's in my ear a ton about it.”

Five days after his unofficial visit to Madison, Peterson named Wisconsin as one of his top three schools. Alabama and West Virginia also made the cut, and as of March 6, UW is the only school he has locked in an official visit with.

As Peterson explained on Friday when discussing why the Badgers were among his top trio of programs, "Wisconsin feels like home."

"It feels such a lot like home, especially with like the cold weather and stuff. Feels a lot like home," Peterson said. "The coaching staff, and I feel wanted. Obviously that's a big part in this process, feeling wanted. You don't want to go somewhere just because for the offer and stuff like that, but I feel wanted there.

Peterson also cited UW's business school, the program's winning tradition and the coaches.

"Coach April, who kind of be hands on with me, that's my guy," Peterson said. "We've been talking for a long time, and he's a great guy.

"Coach Chryst, I love Coach Chryst. My mom got a chance to meet him this week. We were in his office for about 45 minutes and got a chance to talk with him and my mom. She fell in love too, you know what I'm saying. That's why Wisconsin for the most part."

In regards to timelines to take the other four allotted official visits and a potential decision for his future collegiate home, Peterson hopes to have the process finished before he suits up for his final prep year.

"Hopefully I can be done with officially visits, like the beginning of July," Peterson said. "The beginning of July I hope to be done, and I hope make a decision before my senior season starts."