Wisconsin Recruiting

Thursday was an anniversary of sorts for 2021 quarterback Deacon Hill. One year prior, the Santa Barbara, Calif., native announced his oral commitment to Wisconsin.

Hill is a high three-star quarterback by 247Sports composite, Rivals and ESPN. He recently received a bump to a four-star prospect by 247Sports's standalone rankings.

Speaking of Hill, he tweeted a warm word to an uncommitted 2021 target on Thursday in tight end Gunnar Helm.

Helm announced that he was in town visiting the campus. Rivals rates the Greenwood Village (CO) Cherry Creek product as a four-star recruit. He listed the Badgers among his top 14 schools in May, and the prep standout announced on June 24 that he would visit campus on Thursday.

Though the recruiting dead period has now been extended through Aug. 31, recruits can go on-campus at this time to visit schools on their own with their families. However, there can be no in-person interaction with any of the coaching or recruiting staff (thanks to Sports Illustrated's director of football recruiting, John Garcia, Jr., for the confirmation on that one).

Wisconsin missed out on a fellow four-star 2021 tight end from Colorado in Terrance Ferguson on Thursday. Could the program make a further impression on Helm and be a contender for his collegiate services?

Pro Football Focus Projects Jonathan Taylor to Have a Big Year

On Wednesday, PFF tweeted our their predictions for NFL rookie running backs and what they could do at the next level. Guess who was No. 1?

More UW Athletic Hall of Fame Announcements

During the past two days, Wisconsin has announced that a couple more inductees to the class of 2020:

