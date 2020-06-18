AllBadgers
Wisconsin 2021 Commits Receive Recruiting Rankings Boost

Jake Kocorowski

With 14 publicly-known commits for the 2021 class -- and another potentially on the way -- Wisconsin currently is situated as a top-15 group by Rivals and 247Sports' composite rankings. 

On Wednesday, both recruiting services also gave bumps to some of those Badgers recruits. 

From 247Sports' standalone rankings (not composite*), Wisconsin insider Evan Flood reported how 2021 quarterback commit Deacon Hill now has been upgraded to a four-star signal caller. The Santa Barbara, Calif., native moved up to the No. 243 recruit in the country and No. 12 player at his position for the upcoming recruiting cycle. 

As Flood also mentioned, running back commit Loyal Crawford remains a three-star prospect, but his rating increased from an 85 to an 87.

From the Rivals side, BadgerBlitz.com's Jon McNamara reported on Wednesday that offensive lineman Riley Mahlman received a fourth star, while defensive lineman Mike Jarvis also was upgraded from a two-star to three-star recruit.

The football program has been on a recruiting run since Memorial Day, reeling in four new members of the 2021 class in Jarvis, tight end Jack Pugh, and outside linebackers Darryl Peterson and T.J. Bollers. 247Sports composite rankings and Rivals designates UW at 12th and 15th in the nation, respectively. 

*For an explanation as to what "247Sports composite" rankings mean and how it incorporates all the respective services, see here.

AllBadgers.com's Coverage of T.J. Bollers's Commitment to Wisconsin

More Recruiting Coverage from AllBadgers.com

