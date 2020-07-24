Catching Up with Wisconsin QB Commit Deacon Hill

Just under 13 months ago, Deacon Hill announced his decision to commit to Wisconsin and become the third member of the program's 2021 class.

Since then, that group of players has swelled to five times the size.

Despite not being able to take official visits yet due to the extended recruiting dead period amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the group of future Badgers has bonded with the help of their group chat.

"We're all super close just talking through that, sending funny stuff and whatnot," Hill told AllBadgers.com on Wednesday afternoon. "That group chat is probably the biggest reason why we're all so close already."

Hill mentioned how the class is "taking on the recruiting thing" and trying to persuade other 2021 prospects to join them in coming to Madison. According to the quarterback, the message they are trying to convey is how special this current company of players is.

"We're all super close already, and I just tell them they should come be a part of the family," Hill said. "Because the first thing I felt when I walked on campus was that family feeling, so I'm just trying to explain what that was like to them.”

Hill believes he has "a really strong relationship" with the Wisconsin coaching staff. He stated that he speaks with quarterbacks coach Jon Budmayr every other week to catch up.

“Our relationship’s really good. When we talk, it's more about life and things are going rather than just strictly football," Hill said. "I get to talk to Coach (Paul) Chryst every once in a while and our relationship is pretty good. Same thing, talk about life, how everything's going."

Earlier this week, however, Hill announced news of an offer from a program he knows well in UCLA. His three older sisters have played water polo for the Bruins. The youngest of the trio, Abbi, will be a sophomore and scored 40 goals last season before competition was halted in the spring.

That being said, Hill explained where he stands to AllBadgers.com on Wednesday.

"The UCLA offer, I really wanted to thank them just for showing the interest in me, but I still am fully committed to Wisconsin," Hill said.

Before heading off to play FBS football, Hill still has his senior year to play and has continued to train and improve his body. Dropping over 20 pounds, the Santa Barbara, Calif., native currently boasts a 6'4, 222-pound frame.

He attributed the results to his diet and fitness routine.

"I've just been able to eat right. Workout like twice, three times a day," Hill said. "I've just been grinding really hard this quarantine.”



Hill has seen the most improvements primarily in how he has been able to move.

"I feel a lot more athletic and mobile," Hill said. "I'm able to dunk (a basketball) easier now, like pretty easy."

That training will come in handy for his final year at Santa Barbara, albeit with a delay. Earlier this week, the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) announced via press release that it would implement a "modified" season where "it is anticipated that most Section start dates will commence in December 2020 or January 2021."

Shortly thereafter, Hill -- who was bumped up to a four-star prospect and No. 12 pro-style quarterback in the nation by 247Sports's standalone rankings -- announced his decision to play this season.

“As soon as I found out we're having a season, I knew I was gonna stay," Hill said. "I wanted to finish my last year playing high school football and finishing my last year with all my friends. Growing up, we always talked about senior night and all that stuff. So it was just no question for me.

“I texted the Wisconsin coaches right after I found out, and I told them, ‘I'm gonna stay. I just feel it's best for me,’ and they all supported me 100%. They thought it was the right choice, too.”

Between now and the start of the season, Hill hopes to keep "getting his body right." According to the prep signal caller, that likely includes cutting a little more weight, trying to become more defined, and continue to work on become more mobile with his agility.

Looking ahead to the future after his prep career is over, however -- through Hill's eyes -- what's next for this Badgers class of 2021?

"We're all just ready to play. We're all ready to come in and give it everything, and we're ready to go get that national championship.”