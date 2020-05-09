Wisconsin Offers 2022 Recruit Dillon Tatum

Head coach Paul Chryst and his Wisconsin coaching staff have been busy on the recruiting trail this week, and on Friday, it extended another opportunity to a 2022 prospect.

Before the weekend hit, the West Bloomfield, Mich., native Dillon Tatum announced an offer from the Badgers via social media.

247Sports currently designates him as a four-star recruit, the No. 190 player overall and No. 21 running back in the nation for the 2022 class. That particular recruiting service and Rivals both report 29 offers already for the sophomore standout. Power 5 programs that Wisconsin will have to compete with include Florida, Kentucky, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State and Texas A & M.

Tatum's Hudl profile lists him at 5'11 and 180 pounds as a running back and strong safety.

Tatum's high school should sound familiar to Badgers fans, as current wide receivers Taj Mustapha and A.J. Abbott both played for the program before signing with Wisconsin. UW also targeted four-star standout Lance Dixon for the class of 2019, even hosting him on an official visit, but he eventually signed with Penn State.

Earlier this week, Wisconsin also extended an offer to another 2022 recruit, Alpharetta, Ga., tight end Jack Nickel.

