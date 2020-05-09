AllBadgers
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Wisconsin Offers 2022 Recruit Dillon Tatum

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Jake Kocorowski

Head coach Paul Chryst and his Wisconsin coaching staff have been busy on the recruiting trail this week, and on Friday, it extended another opportunity to a 2022 prospect.

Before the weekend hit, the West Bloomfield, Mich., native Dillon Tatum announced an offer from the Badgers via social media.

247Sports currently designates him as a four-star recruit, the No. 190 player overall and No. 21 running back in the nation for the 2022 class. That particular recruiting service and Rivals both report 29 offers already for the sophomore standout. Power 5 programs that Wisconsin will have to compete with include Florida, Kentucky, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State and Texas A&M.

Tatum's Hudl profile lists him at 5'11 and 180 pounds as a running back and strong safety.   

Tatum's high school should sound familiar to Badgers fans, as current wide receivers Taj Mustapha and A.J. Abbott both played for the program before signing with Wisconsin. UW also targeted four-star standout Lance Dixon for the class of 2019, even hosting him on an official visit, but he eventually signed with Penn State.

Earlier this week, Wisconsin also extended an offer to another 2022 recruit, Alpharetta, Ga., tight end Jack Nickel.

More recent recruiting coverage from AllBadgers.com

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2021 Recruit Beau Freyler 'Super Excited and Honored' for Wisconsin Offer

A chat with the Colorado native about his recruiting process and more.

Jake Kocorowski

by

Kiev

Power 5 Programs and Recent Offers to Wisconsin In-State Recruits

Just a quick look at how some well-known programs are offering some intriguing players from within the Badger State.

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin Offers 2021 Recruit Beau Freyler

The Badgers look out west for another Colorado prospect.

Jake Kocorowski

Which Opponent is Wisconsin Fans Looking Forward to the Most Next Season?

Another question for the Badger faithful as we look ahead.

Jake Kocorowski

by

Wisconsin Johnson

Wisconsin 2021 Commit Breakdown: Matthew Mors (Part 2)

More about Mors with his high school coach, including his strengths, areas of growth and one key sequence in a high-profile matchup this past season.

Jake Kocorowski

2020 NFL Matchups Involving Wisconsin Badgers

Just a small sampling of some NFL action featuring former Badgers.

Jake Kocorowski

2020 NFL Games to Watch for Jonathan Taylor, Rookie Badgers

For those who like the NFL, start marking your calendars for these Badgers.

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin 2021 Commit Breakdown: Matthew Mors (Part 1)

A chat with the Yankton (S.D). head coach about one of the Badgers' 2021 commits.

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin Celebrating Student-Athlete Graduates

A salute to those Badgers who juggled success in athletics and academics!

Jake Kocorowski

2022 TE Jack Nickel Wants to Visit Wisconsin After Offer

More from the sophomore standout from Georgia, who already has over 20 offers to his name.

Jake Kocorowski

by

BuckyFan11