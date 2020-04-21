AllBadgers
Wisconsin Offers 2021 Recruits Donovan McMillon, Jaden Alexis

Jake Kocorowski

The start of the work week saw the Wisconsin football staff continue its recruiting for the 2021 class with announced offers to projected safety Donovan McMillon and wide receiver Jaden Alexis

247Sports' composite rankings and Rivals both designate McMillon as a three-star defensive backfield (247Sports standalone rankings see him as a four-star prospect). 

Both recruiting services report over 50 offers for the McMurray, Pa. (Peters Township), native -- 50 by 247Sports and 53 by Rivals. Many Power 5 programs have extended opportunities to play at the next level, including Florida, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oklahoma and Oregon among some of them.

Wisconsin currently has one safety commit in the class of 2021 in in-state, four-star standout Hunter Wohler.

Jaden Alexis

The Coconut Creek, Fla. (Monarch) wide receiver tweeted about the offer on Monday afternoon.

247Sports and Rivals both rate Alexis as a high three-star recruit, and each report at least 33 offers already. Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame, Penn State, Tennessee and Texas are reportedly among those programs which have done so.

Alexis' Hudl profile calls out a 6'1, 180-pound frame and a 4.41 40-yard dash, and his junior film states he recorded 920 receiving yards and scored nine total touchdowns.

Out of the 10 publicly known commits for the 2021 class, Wisconsin still is looking for a projected wide receiver.

