Wisconsin welcomed 19 scholarship and two walk-on players to its program on Wednesday during the first day of the 2020 early signing period. Though this three-day window lasts until Friday, Dec. 20, there appears to be no one else lined up or predicted to sign the rest of this week.

AllBadgers.com breaks down all the midweek recruiting action which includes two new commits/signees, strengths at both the offensive line and linebacker groups, and more.

The full list of scholarship signees

Some midweek surprises

To kick off the day's festivities after a buzz worthy evening prior, Wisconsin received good news in the form of four-star outside linebacker Kaden Johnson signing with the program.

All three major recruiting services, 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals, rate Johnson as a four-star talent. The latter designates the Minnesota native as the No. 135 player overall and No. 11 outside linebacker in the country for the 2020 class -- but for those that look at 247Sports' composite rankings, he currently stands as the No. 162 overall prospect and No. 14 outside 'backer in the nation. Those aforementioned publications reported official visits to Wisconsin in June, Nebraska in late September and Oregon State in October.

“We love Kaden and his athleticism," defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard said on Wednesday. "He does a lot of things on the football field for his team. He’s our type of guy. Great attitude. Very versatile. Basketball player as well, so we love what he brings to the table from a physicality standpoint and an athleticism standpoint. We think he can be a great leader in this locker room.”

Later in the morning, Wisconsin announced that wide receiver Devin Chandler would also join the team. According to 247Sports, the Huntersville, N.C., (Williams Amos Hough), product currently stands as a three-star wide out while Rivals designates him as a two-star prospect. In the fall, his recruiting process picked up steam in receiving offers from ACC programs Duke, N.C. State and Virginia as well as Maryland, Illinois and UW from the Big Ten.

Highest-Ranked Prospect

Wisconsin once again struck pay dirt on the recruiting trail for its offensive line, but it also did well at outside linebacker. Both Rivals and 247Sports list Oconomowac, Wis. (Kettle Moraine), offensive tackle Trey Wedig as a four-star recruit. The former designates the All-American Bowl participant as the No. 88 player in the 2020 class, and the latter's composite rankings holds him as the No. 70 recruit in this cycle.

For what it is worth, 247Sports' standalone rankings (not composite) actually place four-star outside linebacker Nick Herbig ahead of the other 18 UW commits, as the Hawaii native sits as the No. 106 player overall in the country.

Both major recruiting services hold Wedig, Herbig, Johnson and offensive lineman Jack Nelson as the four-star signees for Wisconsin's 2020 class.

A whole lot of linemen

Wedig and Nelson -- both of whom will take part in the prep all-star game known as the All-American Bowl in early January -- lock down two of the five new 2020 Badgers who are projected to play on the offensive line.

247Sports composite rankings show Ben Barten, Tanor Bortolini and Dylan Barrett as three-star prospects that are heading to Madison as well.

"I think one, I think all of the them have the attributes that you love to find," offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Joe Rudolph said on Wednesday. "They're really big. They're really athletic. They're great athletes for their size. Really smart kids, incredible work ethic, and I think they have outstanding character around them. I think they're guys that want to develop, know how to get better and will do those things."

An intriguing set of linebackers

Wisconsin signed three inside linebackers for position coach Bob Bostad in Malik Reed, Jordan Turner and Preston Zachman. All three are listed as three-star recruits by 247Sports composite rankings, and for that matter, the trio took official visits to Madison during the month of June (Reed and Turner the weekend of June 7-8, Zachman the weekend of the 22).

“Malik and Jordan, two different type of players," Leonhard said. "Malik is extremely powerful. From a physical standpoint, he’s not going to have a huge adjustment coming to Wisconsin. Extremely strong, understands football, locked in. Get an opportunity to watch his tape, he is locked in every play.

“Jordan Turner is a dynamic player. Love what he can do physically and a great leader on his team."

Let's head back to Bobby April's room. Besides the four-star duo of Johnson and Herbig, Wisconsin signed projected outside linebacker Aaron Witt on Wednesday. Listed at 6'5 and 220 pounds by Wisconsin, he could be an intriguing option at that position group.

"Aaron Witt is a guy that can do so many things," Leonhard said. "He’s just scratching the surface and love what he’s going to be able to do and provide some flexibility for us as a staff. What’s his best fit? We really like that linebacker group and how it shaped up and how they complement each other."

Keeping Wisconsin's best within state borders

According to Rivals' state rankings, Wisconsin kept the top four prep players -- Wedig, Nelson, tight end Cole Dakovich and wide receiver Chimere Dike -- in the 2020 class within its borders. The No. 5 prospect according to that recruiting service, Waukesha, Wis. (Catholic Memorial), linebacker Ben Kreul, verbally committed to Purdue earlier this year then made it official with Purdue on Wednesday. However, the Badgers also signed Barten, Bartolini and projected defensive lineman Cade McDonald.

Misses on recruiting trail

Programs rarely bat 1.000 when competing for its targeted recruits on a national level. A few notable players who took official visits to Wisconsin but committed and signed elsewhere include:

*DL Nash Hutmacher -- verbally committed to Nebraska in June and signed with the Huskers on Wednesday

*LB Kalel Mullings -- verbally committed to Michigan in June and signed with the Wolverines on Wednesday

*RB DeaMonte Trayanum -- verbally committed to Arizona State in June and signed with the Sun Devils on Wednesday

*WR Daniel Jackson -- verbally committed to Minnesota in June and signed with the Gophers on Wednesday

*WR Parker Washington -- verbally committed to Penn State in July and signed with Nittany Lions on Wednesday

In the next day or so, AllBadgers.com will break down who to potentially watch for on the National Signing Day in February. The list includes a couple of talented four-star running backs.