Before joining AllBadgers.com, I not only covered the beat for Wisconsin football and basketball but also co-hosted the BadgerBlitz.com podcast as part of Overtime Media.

That being said, I wrapped up my duties on Thursday night but with a huge show highlighting a bunch of new Badgers. From the episode's description:

As the 2020 early signing period comes to a close, BadgerBlitz.com helps Wisconsin fans break down all the big signees and positional breakdowns on this episode: