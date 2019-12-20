Podcast: Breaking Down Wisconsin's Newest Badgers for 2020
That being said, I wrapped up my duties on Thursday night but with a huge show highlighting a bunch of new Badgers. From the episode's description:
As the 2020 early signing period comes to a close, BadgerBlitz.com helps Wisconsin fans break down all the big signees and positional breakdowns on this episode:
- A look at Kaden Johnson and Devin Chandler's late commitments/Wednesday signings with Wisconsin; Jon discusses what he had heard on the day prior about the four-star outside linebacker, along with how the Minnesota native could impact Jim Leonhard's defense. We also talk about Chandler's senior film and what the wide receiver could bring to Ted Gilmore's room.
- We dissect some key position groups where Wisconsin hit it big -- that includes Trey Wedig, Jack Nelson and the offensive line and both the inside and outside linebackers.
- What did the Badgers get in their two defensive line prospects in Cade McDonald and James Thompson, Jr.?
- Where did Wisconsin potentially miss in this class?
- Who could be targeted in February, and how do two 2020 four-star running backs factor into the equation?
- Plus, 2020 tight end Cole Dakovich joins the show to discuss his second consecutive state championship season, signing with the Badgers and playing multiple positions for Waukesha Catholic Memorial.