On Thursday, yet another 2022 recruit announced an offer from Wisconsin. Huber Heights, Ohio (Wayne) native Elijah Brown tweeted that he received the opportunity from the UW coaching staff.

Brown is rated a three-star tight end by 247Sports' standalone rankings. Both 247Sports and Rivals project him to play tight end at the next level, and each recruiting service also reports nine offers for the sophomore. In April, he tweeted opportunities from USC, Nebraska, Penn State, Michigan State and Pitt.

Wisconsin currently does not have a tight end orally committed for the 2021 class, but it did sign two each in the 2019 (Hayden Rucci and Clay Cundiff) and 2020 (Cam Large and Cole Dakovich) cycles.

In recent days, a quartet of 2022 recruits have announced offers from Wisconsin. Those include Brown and three projected wide receivers -- Samuel Mbake, C.J. Williams and Kojo Antwi.

