Wisconsin Offers 2021 WR Eric Mcalister Jr.
Jake Kocorowski
Wisconsin recently raised up its number of commitments for the 2021 class to 14. However, it does not have a verbal from a player that could be a projected wide receiver at the moment. It appears the Badgers are heading back to Texas to see if they can make an impression on one particular prospect.
On Monday, Eric Mcalister Jr. announced via social media that he received an offer from the Badgers.
247Sports and Rivals both designate the Azle, Texas native as a three-star recruit, with the former reporting 10 offers for the wide out.
In late May, Mcalister tweeted an opportunity from Nebraska. He also has reportedly received offers Virginia Tech, Air Force, Army, Navy, San Diego State and Wyoming.
According to his junior Hudl film, he caught 60 passes for 1,437 yards and 23 touchdowns.
Recent Wisconsin players who have come from "The Lone Star State" include running back Nakia Watson (class of 2018), defensive back Travian Blaylock (2018), wide receivers Cade Green and Emmet Perry (2017) and cornerback Caesar Williams (2016).
AllBadgers.com's Coverage of T.J. Bollers's Commitment to Wisconsin
- Bollers Commits to Wisconsin
- Scouting Profile: 2021 Wisconsin OLB Commit T.J. Bollers
- Coach on 2021 OLB T.J. Bollers: 'He's the Hardest-Working Kid We Got'
- Reactions to T.J. Bollers Committing to Wisconsin
More Recruiting Coverage from AllBadgers.com
- 2021 TE Terrance Ferguson Discusses Top 5 Programs
- 2021 Four-Star TE Terrance Ferguson Feels Wisconsin is 'Top Three, Top Two'
- Looking at Wisconsin Football's Current Class of 2021
- Coach on Wisconsin 2021 DL Commit Mike Jarvis: 'Humble' but 'Tenacious'
- 2021 DL Commit Mike Jarvis: 'Everything Really Just Checked Off with Wisconsin'
- Wisconsin Offers 2021 SG Louis Lesmond
- 2021 OLB Darryl Peterson '100% Wisconsin' After Commitment
AllBadgers.com is on social media! Follow along on Facebook and on Twitter!