Wisconsin recently raised up its number of commitments for the 2021 class to 14. However, it does not have a verbal from a player that could be a projected wide receiver at the moment. It appears the Badgers are heading back to Texas to see if they can make an impression on one particular prospect.

On Monday, Eric Mcalister Jr. announced via social media that he received an offer from the Badgers.

247Sports and Rivals both designate the Azle, Texas native as a three-star recruit, with the former reporting 10 offers for the wide out.

In late May, Mcalister tweeted an opportunity from Nebraska. He also has reportedly received offers Virginia Tech, Air Force, Army, Navy, San Diego State and Wyoming.

According to his junior Hudl film, he caught 60 passes for 1,437 yards and 23 touchdowns.

Recent Wisconsin players who have come from "The Lone Star State" include running back Nakia Watson (class of 2018), defensive back Travian Blaylock (2018), wide receivers Cade Green and Emmet Perry (2017) and cornerback Caesar Williams (2016).

