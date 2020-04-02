BuffsCountry Talks with 2022 RB Gavin Sawchuk

Earlier this week, Sports Illustrated's Colorado channel, BuffsCountry, received the opportunity to talk with 2022 running back Gavin Sawchuk about his early recruiting process.

A Highlands Ranch, Colo. (Valor Christian), product, 247Sports and Rivals both rate Sawchuk as a four-star recruit early on for that particular recruiting cycle. His Hudl profile currently lists him at 5'11, 175 pounds, and his sophomore film states he ran for 1,786 yards on 9.1 yards per carry with 24 touchdowns in 2019.

With those numbers early on in his prep career, one could guess college programs' interest in Sawchuk has ramped up already. As of April 2, 247Sports reported 21 offers, Rivals listed 20, for the projected running back.

"It’s been good," Sawchuk told BuffsCountry's Chase Howell about his recruiting process. "It has been a lot to work with but I’m really blessed that I have these opportunities at such an early stage of the process so I don’t have to stress about it. When it comes down to making a decision, I won’t have to worry about places I haven’t seen."

One of those schools is Wisconsin, and he tweeted that offer earlier this year on Jan 31. He noted that he talks with UW outside linebackers coach Bobby April III.

“I’m really excited to get out there," Sawchuk said. "They have a history of great running backs … we actually planned on getting out there a couple of weeks ago during spring break, and then this whole lockdown stuff blew up so we weren’t able to make it out there. But that’s definitely an interest of mine. I want to get out there at some point and meet the rest of the staff and just see what the whole program is about.”

“Just seeing the success they have at the running back position. And the talent they have at running back as well as a great offensive line. I think that’s really cool to be able to see them in different aspects. People don’t usually see them as one of the top teams but if you look at their success at the running back spot, it is probably one of the best.”

According to Sawchuk, he plans to visit Wisconsin, Northwestern, USC, Stanford, Cal and Washington. He also wants to make return trips to home state program Colorado, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Oregon.

Sawchuk admitted he has started narrowing his options.

"The way I'm going about it is I'm just trying to visit any place I'm interested in and make sure I give them an opportunity to see what they have to offer," Sawchuk said. "Make sure I’m not missing out on anything. I’ve also set up a spreadsheet that has categories of stuff that I’m looking for and whether that college meets that requirement or to what degree it meets that requirement. So those are the ways I’m looking at the technical side of colleges but it’s also about the feel. Being up there, how I feel about the coaching staff. So those are the ways I’ve been limiting it and focusing on certain schools."

Sawchuk wants to play for a good football program, but he disclosed "the main thing I've been looking for is education."

"I just want to be able to get a degree that I can carry with me into something for the future, as well as just find a place with a good culture," Sawchuk said. "I'm thinking about going into engineering. I'm not sure what field yet. It may be mechanical, but I know I want to be an engineer."

Ed. note: Special thanks to BuffsCountry's Chase Howell for the quotes.