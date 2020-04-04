2020 Recruit Haakon Anderson Commits to Wisconsin as Preferred Walk-On

Wisconsin's 2020 walk-on class continues to grow for its football program with another in-state standout staying home.

On Saturday afternoon, Haakon Anderson announced via social media that he committed to Wisconsin. The Verona, Wis., native confirmed with AllBadgers.com that he will be a preferred walk-on, something that was first reported by BadgerBlitz.com's Jon McNamara earlier in the day.

It appears Anderson did a little bit of everything in his time at the high school level. He ended his prep career being named a 2019 WFCA all-state honorable mention in the tight end/fullback category.

According to WisSports.net -- which lists Anderson as a running back, wide receiver and defensive back -- he finished second on the Wildcats in rushing with 693 yards on just 45 carries with nine touchdowns on the ground. He also caught 28 passes for 442 yards and five touchdowns.

On the defensive side of the ball, Anderson recorded 51 tackles and two interceptions.

According to its 2020 National Signing Day page, Wisconsin has signed seven walk-ons already for the class. It has also received verbal commitments this year from quarterback Daniel Wright and punter Gavin Meyers.

