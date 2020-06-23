AllBadgers
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Wisconsin Offers 2022 TE Holden Staes, RB Samuel Brown

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin continues to look ahead to the next recruiting cycle, as in the past two days a couple of recruits have announced offers from the Big Ten program.

On Tuesday, 2022 prospect Holden Staes tweeted that Wisconsin had presented an opportunity to play at the next level.

Rivals designates the Atlanta Westminster product as a three-star prospect, and the recruiting service also reports 23 offers. Power Five schools who have done so reportedly include Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee and USC.

Since Monday, Staes has tweeted about offers from Purdue, Florida State and Wisconsin.

Staes's Hudl profile lists him as a 6'4, 210-pound tight end and defensive end. Both 247Sports and Rivals list him as a tight end.

2022 RB Samuel Brown

The Wyndmoor (PA) La Salle standout announced the offer on Monday. 

247Sports designates Brown as a three-star prospect and the No. 30 running back in the nation for the 2022 class, according to its standalone rankings.

Rivals lists the mid-Atlantic standout as an athlete while reporting 17 offers from such programs as Baylor, Duke, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Nebraska, Rutgers and West Virginia.

Checking out his sophomore Hudl film, La Salle utilized Brown out of the backfield but also lined up in the slot. He can carry the rock behind the quarterback out of the pistol or on the edge for jet sweeps. 

Brown's highlights also show him catching a screen pass and hauling in deep passes down the field.

Ricardo Hallman Commitment Coverage from AllBadgers.com

Be sure to check out all the insight and analysis about the newest addition to Wisconsin's 2021 class in the following articles:

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

20 on '20: Wisconsin's Cornerbacks and the South Florida Connection

In one of the deepest positions on the roster, a trio of South Florida corners could make a difference in the secondary.

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin Forward Ethan Happ Named a BTN Big Ten Second-Team All-Decade Honoree

The Badgers big man receives a nice honor from the network.

Jake Kocorowski

AM AllBadgers: Tom Burke a 2020 UW Athletic Hall of Fame Inductee

Catching up on Monday's news, and more!

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin Announces Two Student-Athletes Tested Positive for COVID-19

This is out of 117 student-athletes in UW's 'Initial On Campus Screening'

Jake Kocorowski

Coaching Staff, Environment Lead 2021 CB Ricardo Hallman to Wisconsin

"I know on my side of the ball with Coach Leonhard being able to make it to the highest level, playing in the NFL for a good amount of time, I just know he's been where I want to be.

Jake Kocorowski

Coach: Ricardo Hallman 'is a Natural Football Player'

"The instinctive part that Ricardo has, you can't really coach that, and he's always in position to make plays and it showed last year."

Jake Kocorowski

Reactions to Ricardo Hallman's Commitment to the Badgers

Lots of love from the current class of 2021 Badgers

Jake Kocorowski

2021 CB Ricardo Hallman Commits to Wisconsin

The South Florida cornerback announces his decision to play for the Badgers.

Jake Kocorowski

20 on '20: Wisconsin's Wide Receivers and Replacing Contributors

Going around the position groups with attrition, how will the Wisconsin wide outs adjust with not just a new coach but replacing key production?

Jake Kocorowski

AM AllBadgers: More UW Athletic Hall of Fame Announcements, Alec Ingold Catch

Plus, a 2021 cornerback target tweets that he will have a 'Big Announcement' coming on Monday afternoon.

Jake Kocorowski