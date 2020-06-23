Wisconsin continues to look ahead to the next recruiting cycle, as in the past two days a couple of recruits have announced offers from the Big Ten program.

On Tuesday, 2022 prospect Holden Staes tweeted that Wisconsin had presented an opportunity to play at the next level.

Rivals designates the Atlanta Westminster product as a three-star prospect, and the recruiting service also reports 23 offers. Power Five schools who have done so reportedly include Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee and USC.

Since Monday, Staes has tweeted about offers from Purdue, Florida State and Wisconsin.

Staes's Hudl profile lists him as a 6'4, 210-pound tight end and defensive end. Both 247Sports and Rivals list him as a tight end.

2022 RB Samuel Brown

The Wyndmoor (PA) La Salle standout announced the offer on Monday.

247Sports designates Brown as a three-star prospect and the No. 30 running back in the nation for the 2022 class, according to its standalone rankings.

Rivals lists the mid-Atlantic standout as an athlete while reporting 17 offers from such programs as Baylor, Duke, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Nebraska, Rutgers and West Virginia.

Checking out his sophomore Hudl film, La Salle utilized Brown out of the backfield but also lined up in the slot. He can carry the rock behind the quarterback out of the pistol or on the edge for jet sweeps.

Brown's highlights also show him catching a screen pass and hauling in deep passes down the field.

Ricardo Hallman Commitment Coverage from AllBadgers.com

Be sure to check out all the insight and analysis about the newest addition to Wisconsin's 2021 class in the following articles: