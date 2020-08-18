SI.com
AllBadgers
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingBadgers in the NFLWisconsin Athletics
Search

Wisconsin Recruiting Notebook: Hunter Wohler Claims Honor; Skyler Bell Already Recruiting

Jake Kocorowski

Hunter Wohler is already a 2020 SI All-American candidate. Now add one more accolade to his resume before he signs with Wisconsin.

Wohler, a Muskego, Wis., safety, was announced as one of the honorees of USA TODAY's "All-USA high school football preseason team" on Tuesday. He was named a first-team defensive back.

The in-state standout committed to Wisconsin in December 2019 after a junior campaign where he claimed significant honors on way to a WIAA Division 1 state championship. According to WisSports.Net, he recorded 122 tackles, three tackles for loss, and two interceptions.

Last year, Wohler heard his name called as the Associated Press (AP) state player of the year, and as seen in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, was also a unanimous AP first-team all-selection. 

On top of that, he received the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association's (WFCA) large school defensive player of the year award. He was also a WFCA large school all-state pick.

Offensive lineman Nolan Rucci, another SI All-American candidate who has Wisconsin as one of his top nine schools, also claimed a first-team accolade for the preseason team.

Skyler Bell, Recruits Tweeting at Nolan Rucci

Speaking of Rucci, three 2021 Wisconsin commits sent warm social media messages to him on Sunday evening as seen below:

That included brand new Wisconsin pledge Skyler Bell. The versatile wide receiver announced his decision to join the Badgers' 2021 class on Sunday.

AllBadgers.com spoke with Bell on Monday about him already starting his recruiting prowess for the program (and of the highly-touted lineman) just mere hours after his public commitment. He stated that he was in the commits' group chat when he asked a question.

"They were hyped when they noticed that I was coming," Bell said. "Then I was like, ‘Are there any other kids that we tried to get?’ Everybody said Nolan Rucci. So I said, ‘Alright, bet.'

"Went on Twitter and tried to show him some love because we'd love to have him at Wisconsin.”

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Skyler Bell Feeling 'Great' After Wisconsin Commitment

Catching up with the 2021 wide receiver about his decision and more.

Jake Kocorowski

Coach: Athleticism, Composure Stand Out About 2021 WR Skyler Bell

More from The Taft School's head coach on the future Badger.

Jake Kocorowski

by

Jake Kocorowski

Coach Breaks Down Two Skyler Bell Plays That Stand Out

More from Tyler Whitley on his standout receiver.

Jake Kocorowski

Around the Sports Illustrated College Network: August 17

Start off the week with catching up on all the news and analysis surrounding a turbulent time in college football ... and athletics.

Jake Kocorowski

2021 Forward James Graham III Moves Commitment Date

We'll just have to wait a little bit longer for the decision of the in-state prep standout.

Jake Kocorowski

Van Lanen on 'Tape' for NFL: 'I Think I Need More'

More from the redshirt senior left tackle.

Jake Kocorowski

Two Badgers Seniors on Transfer Talk with Big Ten Football Postponement

"Like even me, I feel a big thing for me it was getting more film out, so I guess that is a viable option for me, but I just can't even fathom doing that."

Jake Kocorowski

Reactions to Skyler Bell's Commitment to Wisconsin

A lot of future Badgers are happy the wide out is joining the class.

Jake Kocorowski

2021 WR Skyler Bell Commits to Wisconsin

That's No. 16 for the Badgers for 2021.

Jake Kocorowski

2021 WR Skyler Bell to Announce Commitment Decision on Sunday

Will the Badgers pick up commit No. 16 this weekend?

Jake Kocorowski