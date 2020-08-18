Wisconsin Recruiting Notebook: Hunter Wohler Claims Honor; Skyler Bell Already Recruiting

Hunter Wohler is already a 2020 SI All-American candidate. Now add one more accolade to his resume before he signs with Wisconsin.

Wohler, a Muskego, Wis., safety, was announced as one of the honorees of USA TODAY's "All-USA high school football preseason team" on Tuesday. He was named a first-team defensive back.

The in-state standout committed to Wisconsin in December 2019 after a junior campaign where he claimed significant honors on way to a WIAA Division 1 state championship. According to WisSports.Net, he recorded 122 tackles, three tackles for loss, and two interceptions.

Last year, Wohler heard his name called as the Associated Press (AP) state player of the year, and as seen in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, was also a unanimous AP first-team all-selection.

On top of that, he received the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association's (WFCA) large school defensive player of the year award. He was also a WFCA large school all-state pick.

Offensive lineman Nolan Rucci, another SI All-American candidate who has Wisconsin as one of his top nine schools, also claimed a first-team accolade for the preseason team.

Skyler Bell, Recruits Tweeting at Nolan Rucci

Speaking of Rucci, three 2021 Wisconsin commits sent warm social media messages to him on Sunday evening as seen below:

That included brand new Wisconsin pledge Skyler Bell. The versatile wide receiver announced his decision to join the Badgers' 2021 class on Sunday.

AllBadgers.com spoke with Bell on Monday about him already starting his recruiting prowess for the program (and of the highly-touted lineman) just mere hours after his public commitment. He stated that he was in the commits' group chat when he asked a question.

"They were hyped when they noticed that I was coming," Bell said. "Then I was like, ‘Are there any other kids that we tried to get?’ Everybody said Nolan Rucci. So I said, ‘Alright, bet.'

"Went on Twitter and tried to show him some love because we'd love to have him at Wisconsin.”