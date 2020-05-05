Wisconsin Offers 2022 TE Jack Nickel

Looking ahead to the 2022 class, tight end Jack Nickel announced on Tuesday that he received an offer from Wisconsin.

247Sports currently rates Nickel, the Alpharetta, Ga. (Milton), native, as a three-star recruit and the No. 19 tight end in the nation for the 2022 class according to its standalone rankings.

Both 247Sports and Rivals report a large amount of offers (21) already for the current high school sophomore. Power 5 opportunities reportedly include Florida State, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan State, Nebraska, Purdue and Virginia Tech.

In his tweet, Nickel tagged Wisconsin running backs coach John Settle and tight ends coach Mickey Turner.

Wisconsin currently does not have any commitments for the class of 2022, and the current set of 2021 verbal pledges does not currently boast a projected tight end.

The 2019 and 2020 classes saw UW sign two tight ends each (Hayden Rucci and Clay Cundiff for 2019, Cam Large and Cole Dakovich for 2020).

More Recruiting Coverage from AllBadgers.com