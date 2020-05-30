Each week, AllBadgers.com will round up all the recruiting news related to Wisconsin athletics that was covered in the past week. For simplicity sake, let's call it "Wisconsin Weekly Recruiting Recap."

Jack Pugh Commitment Coverage

Wisconsin received good news to end the Memorial Day holiday weekend with the commitment of the 247Sports four-star tight end from Hilliard, Ohio. Check out all the analysis, breakdowns and features from this week, including interviews with his head coach and father:

Two More Potential Commitments Coming?

For those that follow particular Wisconsin staff on Twitter -- particularly director of player personnel Saeed Khalif, recruiting analyst Jensen Gebhardt, recruiting assistant Warren Herring and recruiting analyst Mike Carens -- there is a "signal" that hints there may be commitments forthcoming.

That was announced not just once ... but twice on Thursday evening.

Who exactly may be joining the class of 2021 is not known at this time. However, stay tuned to AllBadgers.com for more coverage once that becomes public.

Catching up with four-star 2022 in-state lineman

For a high school sophomore, Carson Hinzman certainly is getting a ton of attention nationally.

"It's such a surreal thing," Hinzman told AllBadgers.com on Monday, "and I'm really fortunate to have a lot of the people around me, keeping me grounded a lot of the time."

Hear more about new offers from LSU and Alabama for the 2022 lineman from Hammond (WI) Saint Croix Central, along with his relationship with the home-state Badgers.

2021 OLB Darryl Peterson on His Recruiting Process Through the Pandemic and Wisconsin

On Tuesday, AllBadgers.com caught up with the Akron (OH) Archbishop Hoban standout and discussed how the COVID-19 pandemic has influenced his recruiting process.

"It did however, kind of obviously. I can't take my official visits, so that kind of was a setback because I was looking forward to taking all four of the ones that I had scheduled for June," Peterson said. "Other than that, it really didn't make a difference for me because all the places I'm considering right now I've been to before.

"The official visits for me would have just been like the last look at everything, get to meet some of the guys, more of the guys and stuff like that. I really didn't think I missed a beat as far as recruiting goes."

Read more about his relationship with Wisconsin in the link above.

2021 cornerback Ricardo Hallman talks Wisconsin virtual visit

Wisconsin has found success on the recruiting trail with South Florida defensive backs in recent memory. It appears that the Badgers are in strong standing with another, as Fort Lauderdale (FL) University School cornerback Ricardo Hallman took in one of the program's "virtual visits" on Wednesday.

"Oh, Wisconsin is definitely at the top of my list," Hallman said on Wednesday evening. "They're definitely No. 1 going into all of this. Wisconsin is definitely up there. I mean I love Wisconsin, everything it brings to the table."

Read more at the above link about which other schools he took virtual visits to, along with how he feels "like a decision could be coming sometime soon."

Lorne Bowman talks about the 2020 signees

Oh yes, there's basketball, too! AllBadgers.com spoke with the Detroit native earlier this week about the other five members of the 2020 class. Lots of solid insight from the ESPN four-star guard.