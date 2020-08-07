AllBadgers
Wisconsin Commit Jack Pugh an SI All-American Top 10 Y-Tight End in 2021 Class

Jake Kocorowski

SI All-American continues to break down position groups of the 2021 class, and a future Badger finds himself amongst the nation's best for a key unit that Wisconsin utilizes often.

On Friday, Edwin Weathersby II published his top 10 players at the Y-tight end position, and he placed Wisconsin commit Jack Pugh at No. 8 on the list.

As Weathersby II explains, "the Y distinction focuses on the more conventional tight end prospect compared to the H. This group is most comfortable in-line, attached to the offensive line as an extended blocker, yet with the receiving skill to put pressure on the defense regardless of alignment."

Here is what Weathersby II had to say about Pugh in particular:

One would expect a balanced tight end type being committed to a program with an offensive identity like Wisconsin's and Pugh puts those elements together on tape. There is true comfort in the trenches on display, evidenced by good production and flashes even as a defensive line varsity player. Physicality is apparent here regardless of responsibility within a given play, as a blocker, on catch-and-run scenarios and even when contested at the catch point. Pugh has a grit about him that can be seen on just about every highlight, complimenting his linear and vertical athleticism, plus awareness against zone coverage and great length. A bit more polish as a run blocker will round out his game in Madison, where there should be high expectations forming.

Former Wisconsin target Terrance Ferguson came in at No. 6 on the list. The Colorado native committed to Oregon in July.

Pugh announced his commitment to Wisconsin on May 25. He is the lone, projected tight end in UW's 2021 class at the moment.

