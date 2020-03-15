Jake Chaney Commitment: Coach Breakdown

James Chaney knew his son, Jake, had a passion, a love for football. Now he will see his second son play at the next level.

“He's always been a hard worker," James Chaney told AllBadgers.com on Sunday. "When him, my other son asked to play football as young guys, I told them, ‘Hey, it’d have to be my way or the highway.' They latched on to that work ethic and the extra work and being a great teammate stuff. They just took it and just ran with it, and they progressed and both of them end up playing college football, and it's a blessing.”

James "Bud" Chaney currently plays as a defensive back for the Citadel. On Sunday, linebacker Jake Chaney announced he had verbally committed to Wisconsin, becoming the ninth pledge for the Badgers' 2021 class.

Chaney's recruiting process heated up earlier this year, as offers from Wisconsin, Florida Atlantic, Indiana, Louisville, Michigan, Minnesota, Pitt and Vanderbilt all rolled in. What popped out to his father -- who coaches his son at Lehigh High School in Lehigh Acres, Fla. -- was how the opportunity to play at UW was given.

“Well, the first thing is when a defensive coordinator comes to offer you, that's a little different," James said. "Most of my guys don't even get offers face-to-face, to be honest with you. Somebody will call them, and then I'll find out on Twitter. Jim Leonhard came down and sat in my classroom and had a conversation with me. To me, that speaks volumes on how that program is run and why they're so successful.”

James and Jake both received the opportunity to take in the sights and sounds of Madison during a game day atmosphere last November when Wisconsin hosted Purdue. A Florida State football alum, the elder Chaney spoke about his experience was all "pro-Badgers," from their Uber driver to hotel attendant and restaurant server.

"It just kind of shocked me and being at the game and seeing the fans and seeing the energy and the love," James Chaney said. "I mean, I fell in love with it myself.”

When Jake told James he wanted to become a Badger, the latter knew it was a major commitment not just in the immediate future but in the longterm.

“We're a spiritual family, and we always believe in taking a decision to the Lord in prayer, because that'll be one of the top 10 major decisions of his lifetime," James said. "This decision will determine the next 40 years of his life."

Chaney recalled telling his son that when he goes to a college, that he is going to be a great teammate and needs to add value to the program.

“We're not just going to places because it’s shiny and all that stuff," James Chaney said. "He's been hearing this forever. He took my advice, and he pulled the trigger. It’s his career, and I let them choose 100% on where they go and where they want to spend the rest of their college career.”

On the football field, Lehigh runs a 3-4 defense. Chaney noted how his son has evolved his on-the-field game and skillset into being another coach on the field during his junior season -- a year where he finished as a Fort Myers News-Press All-Area Defensive Player of the Year finalist. According to Chaney's Hudl film, he also claimed the District 7A Player of the Year honor.

Chaney credits that coach-like ability in part to the assistance of Lehigh defensive coordinator Manny Evans.

"(Evans) went from screaming at him every play his sophomore year to just kind of almost letting Jake call the defense his junior year," James Chaney said. "So he's always harped on Jake knowing every position, every responsibility, being the quarterback of the defense, and I think it helped Jake play faster. He wasn’t out there trying to figure things out. He knew it because he watched film and his coach coached him on it, and it's really a testament to my coaching staff.”

When looking at what stands out about his son heading into his senior year, Chaney pointed to Jake's overall physical strength and what he does in the weight room, along with other intangibles.

“Putting up some good numbers," James Chaney said. "That to me, that's very important, very vital when you're playing in the Big Ten. Also his football IQ, his passion for the game, and his study habits are tremendous when it comes to playing the game of football, and also just his motor and his aggressiveness. You have to be aggressive, and you have to run to the football in the game today. He's done that well.”

The elder Chaney also knows his son is not yet a complete linebacker currently at the prep level, though he believes UW can help develop him further.

“Nobody walks into a university their freshman year and the game is complete, maybe 1% of the guys," James Chaney said. "So there are things that Wisconsin will work with him on. The thing he'll do here is he's running track right now. He'll always be in the weight room, he’ll always be doing drills. He'll come up there in shape. He'll come up there mentally ready to go.

"But we can't prepare him for what he's gonna face against Ohio State, but we trust that Wisconsin can. We just want him to be a great teammate, want him to come up there in shape, want him to be an asset to the program, not a liability. We'll let Wisconsin handle the rest.”