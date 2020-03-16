Future Badger Breakdown: 2021 LB Jake Chaney

Recruiting never sleeps, and for the Wisconsin Badgers, they received good news on Sunday with the verbal commitment of Lehigh Acres, Fla. (Lehigh), linebacker Jake Chaney.

AllBadgers.com caught up with Chaney this past weekend for our "Future Badger Breakdown" -- a commitment capsule discussing his decision to commit to Wisconsin, breaking down his basic info, star rankings, highlighting our coverage of the future 'backer and more.

Basic info

Public Commitment Date: March 15, 2020 (according to Chaney, told Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard on March 14)

Ht./Wt. (according to Hudl profile): 6'0, 215 pounds

Hometown: Cape Coral, Fla. (plays at Lehigh High School)

Offers (according to Rivals): 11 (Cincinnati, Florida Atlantic, Indiana, Iowa State, Michigan, Minnesota, Pitt, among them)

Number of Wisconsin 2021 Commits: Nine

Number of Projected Linebackers in 2021 Class: Three; Chaney joins outside linebacker Ayo Adebogun and inside linebacker Bryan Sanborn

Accolades: Fort Myers News-Press All-Area Defensive Player of the Year finalist, District 7A Player of the Year honors (according to Chaney's Hudl film)

Star rankings

247Sports composite: N/A

247Sports: Three-stars; 85 rating; No. 33 inside linebacker in nation; No. 110 player in Florida

ESPN: N/A

Rivals: Three-star; 5.6 rating

Coverage of Chaney from AllBadgers.com

What Made Chaney Decide to Commit to Wisconsin:

“I was thinking about it for a little minute," Chaney told AllBadgers.com on Sunday. "I've been praying about it, and I thought it was the right decision to make because I feel like I'll be a great fit at Wisconsin.”

Chaney visited Wisconsin in November during the weekend of the Purdue game, but what made him decide to commit now?

“It's like the whole state of Wisconsin is for Wisconsin," Chaney said. "It was just a great atmosphere around it. The coaches and players are all like great people, and what their values are I stand for them.”

From the Coach

James Chaney now has two sons who will head to the next level. James "Bud" Chaney currently plays as a defensive back for the Citadel, and now Jake has verbally committed to the Badgers.

“Jake has always had a passion for football, love for the game. He's always been a hard worker," James Chaney told AllBadgers.com on Sunday. "When him, my other son asked to play football as young guys, I told them, ‘Hey, it’d have to be my way or the highway.' They latched on to that work ethic and the extra work and being a great teammate stuff. They just took it and just ran with it, and they progressed and both of them end up playing college football, and it's a blessing.”

On the football field, Lehigh runs a 3-4 defense. Chaney noted how Jake has evolved his on-the-field game and skillset into being another coach on the field during his junior season. The head coach credited that coach-like ability in part to the assistance of Lehigh defensive coordinator Manny Evans.

"(Evans) went from screaming at him every play his sophomore year to just kind of almost letting Jake call the defense his junior year," James Chaney said. "So he's always harped on Jake knowing every position, every responsibility, being the quarterback of the defense, and I think it helped Jake play faster. He wasn’t out there trying to figure things out. He knew it because he watched film and his coach coached him on it, and it's really a testament to my coaching staff.”

Strengths

Per Jake Chaney: "I play fast and physical and I understand the defense."

Per James Chaney: “Overall physical strength, weight room strength. Putting up some good numbers. That to me, that's very important, very vital when you're playing in the Big Ten. Also his football IQ, his passion for the game, and his study habits are tremendous when it comes to playing the game of football, and also just his motor and his aggressiveness. You have to be aggressive, and you have to run to the football in the game today. He's done that well.”

Potential Areas of Improvements

Per Jake Chaney: "I need to improve my pass drops."

Per James Chaney: "Well, he's not complete. He's not a complete linebacker. Nobody walks into a university their freshman year and the game is complete, maybe 1% of the guys. So there are things that Wisconsin will work with him on. The thing he'll do here is he's running track right now. He'll always be in the weight room, he’ll always be doing drills. He'll come up there in shape. He'll come up there mentally ready to go.

"But we can't prepare him for what he's gonna face against Ohio State, but we trust that Wisconsin can. We just want him to be a great teammate, want him to come up there in shape, want him to be an asset to the program, not a liability. We'll let Wisconsin handle the rest.”

How Wisconsin Plans to Use Chaney

As Chaney told AllBadgers in late January, Wisconsin looks at him as a linebacker in a similar role to outgoing Badger Chris Orr, who claimed consensus second-team All-Big Ten honors in 2019.

Hudl Highlights