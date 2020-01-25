2021 LB Jake Chaney Discusses Wisconsin Offer

Earlier this week, Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard stopped down to see 2021 Florida linebacker Jake Chaney. According to the Lehigh Acres prospect, the Badgers assistant wanted to chat later that Tuesday night.

After calling Leonhard, Chaney received news that UW offered him.

"I was real excited," Chaney told AllBadgers.com on Thursday. "I think Wisconsin is a big school so it felt great.”

It has been a busy week for Chaney, as in a matter of two days, Wisconsin, Cincinnati and Indiana presented offers to play at the next level. The Southwest Florida 'backer -- who finished the 2019 season as a Fort Myers News-Press All-Area Defensive Player of the Year finalist -- noted that the Hoosiers also offered by phone and said they liked his film.

The recruiting attention has made him feel good, but he still is staying focused.

"I got to wake up early in the morning, go to school," Chaney said. "I live in the Cape (Cape Coral) and I gotta go all the way to Lehigh, so I got to wake up in the morning, go to school. After school, got to work out for about a good three-to-four hours. Get home, might workout a little bit more and just repeat that process every day.”

Chaney initially started hearing from the Wisconsin staff around the last game of his junior season in October. He admitted he felt shocked, but he also knew a little bit about the program. He is a fan of both running back Jonathan Taylor and inside linebacker Chris Orr, and he also called out the tradition of the program's running backs, offensive lineman and "good linebackers."

On the defensive side of the ball, Chaney stated that Wisconsin looks at him as a linebacker in a similar role to Orr, who claimed consensus second-team All-Big Ten honors in 2019.

He and his father, James, eventually visited UW for a couple of days in November on the weekend of the Purdue game.

“Everybody has energy. The whole stadium was hyped," Chaney said. "It was a little cold, but it was nice. It was a great experience.”

Along with the three aforementioned offers, Chaney also received an opportunity to play for Big 12 program Iowa State in December and from Florida International on Friday. As of this moment, it appears visits up to Madison and Ames could be in store for the prep linebacker in the coming months.

“I believe that I'll be taking a trip to Wisconsin and Iowa State in the spring, but I don’t know about the other schools yet," Chaney said. "It’s something I got to talk to the coaches about since they just came in pretty soon. I've been talking to Wisconsin and Iowa State for a little minute now so I know for sure I'm going to see Iowa State and Wisconsin."