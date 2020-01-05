AllBadgers
Recruiting update: Reactions to Jalen Berger Commitment; 2020 signee Lorne Bowman

Jake Kocorowski

The Wisconsin Badgers gained a key commitment for its 2020 class when four-star running back Jalen Berger announced his decision to play for head coach Paul Chryst and his staff during the All-American Bowl on Saturday.

Berger was joined in San Antonio for the prep all-star game practices and festivities last week by two future teammates in four-star offensive linemen Jack Nelson and Trey Wedig. Based on Twitter reactions, a few more Badgers voiced their pleasure at adding what was verbal commitment No. 20 (scholarship-wise) for the class of 2020.

Let's take a look at some Badgers recruits/signees and more had to say via social media:

Lorne Bowman has big-time performance

Looking at the basketball side of recruiting, Badgers 2020 signee Lorne Bowman performed quite well on Saturday night. As reported by MLive.com's Brandan Savage, the future Wisconsin guard scored a game-high 28 points to help lift his high school, Orchard Lake St. Mary's, to a three-point win. 

According to Savage, that included 18 of his 28 tallied in the first half -- 13 in the second quarter alone.

Both 247Sports and Rivals rate Bowman as a three-star recruit. He signed with Wisconsin in November as part of a five-man class that includes twin brothers Jonathan and Jordan Davis and Minnesota prep big men Ben Carlson and Steven Crowl.

Be sure to listen in to BadgerBlitz.com's National Signing Day recap in podcast form from November. As one of the (now previous) co-hosts, I interviewed Bowman alongside Rivals.com recruiting analyst Jon McNamara.

