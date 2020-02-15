2021 WR Jaylin Noel Names Wisconsin as One of Top Six Schools

On Friday afternoon, 2021 wide receiver Jaylin Noel released his top six programs via social media. Wisconsin, along with Iowa, Nebraska, Minnesota, Kansas State and Iowa State, currently made the cut (though he noted his recruitment was still open).

247Sports, Rivals and ESPN all rate Noel -- a Kansas City, Mo. (Park Hill), native -- a three-star prospect. His Hudl profile lists the playmaker at 5'11 and 170 pounds.

247Sports and Rivals also list nine offers each for the prep wide out, and the latter reports an unofficial visit to Wisconsin the weekend of Nov. 9. He recently tweeted photos of an unofficial to Iowa State on Feb. 2.

Wisconsin holds eight verbal commitments for the 2021 class. That includes quarterback Deacon Hill, offensive linemen Riley Mahlman and J.P Benzschawel, linebackers Ayo Adebogun and Bryan Sanborn, safety Hunter Wohler, and projected running backs Jackson Acker and Loyal Crawford.

Though there are currently no projected wide receivers yet orally committed for the upcoming recruiting cycle, Chimere Dike, Devin Chandler and Isaac Smith all signed with Wisconsin as part of the 2020 class.

Be sure to catch all the recruiting coverage from AllBadgers.com for the 2021 class: