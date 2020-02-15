AllBadgers
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

2021 WR Jaylin Noel Names Wisconsin as One of Top Six Schools

Jake Kocorowski

On Friday afternoon, 2021 wide receiver Jaylin Noel released his top six programs via social media. Wisconsin, along with Iowa, Nebraska, Minnesota, Kansas State and Iowa State, currently made the cut (though he noted his recruitment was still open).

247Sports, Rivals and ESPN all rate Noel -- a Kansas City, Mo. (Park Hill), native -- a three-star prospect. His Hudl profile lists the playmaker at 5'11 and 170 pounds.

247Sports and Rivals also list nine offers each for the prep wide out, and the latter reports an unofficial visit to Wisconsin the weekend of Nov. 9. He recently tweeted photos of an unofficial to Iowa State on Feb. 2.

Wisconsin holds eight verbal commitments for the 2021 class. That includes quarterback Deacon Hill, offensive linemen Riley Mahlman and J.P Benzschawel, linebackers Ayo Adebogun and Bryan Sanborn, safety Hunter Wohler, and projected running backs Jackson Acker and Loyal Crawford. 

Though there are currently no projected wide receivers yet orally committed for the upcoming recruiting cycle, Chimere Dike, Devin Chandler and Isaac Smith all signed with Wisconsin as part of the 2020 class.

Be sure to catch all the recruiting coverage from AllBadgers.com for the 2021 class:

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Garret Dooley Continues Football Journey with XFL's New York Guardians

The former Wisconsin edge rusher continues his football career in the XFL.

Jake Kocorowski

by

BuckyFan11

AllBadgers.com Mailbag Submission Time!

Ask your questions in the comments sections below!

Jake Kocorowski

by

Boston Badger

Previewing the Nebraska Cornhuskers (Again)

The second meeting for the teams this season, this time in Lincoln.

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin Badgers News Roundup: Facilities Updates, Basketball

Some quick links from this week.

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin Badgers Seniors to Shine in 2020: Offense

A look at what some upperclassmen could bring to Paul Chryst's offense.

Jake Kocorowski

Former Wisconsin DB Mel Tucker Named Michigan State Head Coach

The Big Ten East program finds a leader for its football program.

Jake Kocorowski

AllBadgers Mailbag: Wisconsin Transfers, Football Position Battles

Answering YOUR questions!

Jake Kocorowski

by

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin 2021 QB Deacon Hill at Under Armour All-American Camp

More football recruiting talk here.

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin 2020 Signees Named Mr. Basketball of Minnesota Candidates

More high school honors for this intriguing class of 2020.

Jake Kocorowski

Badgers in the XFL: Week 1 Recap

The trio of former Wisconsin players suited up for opening weekend.

Jake Kocorowski

by

Wisconsin Johnson