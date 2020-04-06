Wisconsin Offers 2021 DL Jeremiah Pittman

Last week, Wisconsin offered two projected defensive linemen from the 2021 class. On Sunday, the program offered another in Arlington Heights, Ill. (St. Viator), native Jeremiah Pittman.

247Sports and Rivals both designate him as a three-star recruit. The former lists him as a defensive tackle, while the latter has him as a strongside defensive end.

Both recruiting services report over 10 offers for Pittman. Those included opportunities from Boston College, Iowa, Michigan State, Minnesota and Northwestern.

Pittman's most recent Hudl highlights are below. The film shows a defensive end who showed great closing speed in the backfield. In both run defense and getting to the quarterback, he showed he could shed blocks. Also to begin his video, it appears St. Viktor also used the lineman as a running back in short-yardage situations to success.

Out of the nine current verbal commitments for Wisconsin's 2021 class, none are projected to play on the defensive line currently. Last week, Wisconsin extended offers to projected defensive linemen Mike Jarvis and Marquise Brunson.

