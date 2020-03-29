Wisconsin Offers Two 2021 Wide Receivers

Last week, the Wisconsin Badgers dished out some offers to two out-of-state recruits at one of the key skill positions it has not yet filled in its 2021 class.

Wisconsin currently boasts nine verbal commitments from Deacon Hill, Loyal Crawford, Jackson Acker, Riley Mahlman, J.P. Benzschawel, Ayo Adebogun, Bryan Sanborn, Jake Chaney and Hunter Wohler. None are wide receivers, however.

With new position coach Alvis Whitted hired as of earlier this month, it should be interesting which players emerge as targets. Here are a couple that received offers in the past few days.

JoJo Earle

247Sports, Rivals and ESPN rate Earle, an Aledo, Tex., product, as a four-star recruit. 247Sports' composite rankings designate him as the No. 75 player overall and No. 13 wide receiver in the nation for the 2021 class.

Earle announced the news from Wisconsin on March 26, and a day later he also received an opportunity at the next level from Miami. 247Sports reports 25 offers overall for the Lone Star State standout from the who's who of college football powerhouses, including Georgia, Alabama, Texas, Oklahoma, LSU, Florida and Ohio State.

Christian Leary

A four-star recruit, the No. 297 player overall and No. 50 wide receiver in the 2021 class by 247Sports composite rankings, Leary tweeted the offer last Thursday.

The Orlando, Fla. (Edgewater), product is designated as a wide out by 247Sports and ESPN, though he is listed as an athlete by Rivals.

Leary has accumulated 43 offers, according to 247Sports. On March 18 -- eight days before he announced his Wisconsin offer -- he released his top six programs that included Alabama, Arizona State, Auburn, West Virginia, Florida and Oklahoma.