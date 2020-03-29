AllBadgers
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

Wisconsin Offers Two 2021 Wide Receivers

Jake Kocorowski

Last week, the Wisconsin Badgers dished out some offers to two out-of-state recruits at one of the key skill positions it has not yet filled in its 2021 class.

Wisconsin currently boasts nine verbal commitments from Deacon Hill, Loyal Crawford, Jackson Acker, Riley Mahlman, J.P. Benzschawel, Ayo Adebogun, Bryan Sanborn, Jake Chaney and Hunter Wohler. None are wide receivers, however.

With new position coach Alvis Whitted hired as of earlier this month, it should be interesting which players emerge as targets. Here are a couple that received offers in the past few days.

JoJo Earle

247Sports, Rivals and ESPN rate Earle, an Aledo, Tex., product, as a four-star recruit. 247Sports' composite rankings designate him as the No. 75 player overall and No. 13 wide receiver in the nation for the 2021 class.

Earle announced the news from Wisconsin on March 26, and a day later he also received an opportunity at the next level from Miami. 247Sports reports 25 offers overall for the Lone Star State standout from the who's who of college football powerhouses, including Georgia, Alabama, Texas, Oklahoma, LSU, Florida and Ohio State.

Christian Leary

A four-star recruit, the No. 297 player overall and No. 50 wide receiver in the 2021 class by 247Sports composite rankings, Leary tweeted the offer last Thursday.

The Orlando, Fla. (Edgewater), product is designated as a wide out by 247Sports and ESPN, though he is listed as an athlete by Rivals.

Leary has accumulated 43 offers, according to 247Sports. On March 18 -- eight days before he announced his Wisconsin offer -- he released his top six programs that included Alabama, Arizona State, Auburn, West Virginia, Florida and Oklahoma.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2020 P Gavin Meyers Commits to Wisconsin, His "Dream School"

A chat with the specialist.

Jake Kocorowski

How Joe Schobert Fits with the Jacksonville Jaguars

A chat with JaguarReport as to how the former Badger walk-on will be used in the AFC South.

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin Basketball Signees Claim Honors

Two Badgers claim esteemed awards to close out their prep careers.

Jake Kocorowski

How Melvin Gordon Fits with the Denver Broncos

A chat with Mile High Huddle on the newest Bronco in the backfield.

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin LB Zack Baun Makes Sports Illustrated's Top 50 Big Board

Check out the above video for how high he is ranked!

Jake Kocorowski

March Brings New Team, New Family Role for New Jacksonville LB Joe Schobert

The former Badger chats about the newest addition to the household and his new professional home.

Jake Kocorowski

Big Ten Extends Suspension of Organized Team Activities

No OTAs until May, at the least.

Jake Kocorowski

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. on Wisconsin Jonathan Taylor, Quintez Cephus

"He’s got bust potential because of that, but he’s also got boom potential ..."

Jake Kocorowski

How Derek Watt Fits with the Pittsburgh Steelers

A chat with AllSteelers.com on a former Badger finding a new home in the AFC.

Jake Kocorowski

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. Compliments Two Wisconsin Linebackers

The longtime NFL Draft expert discusses two productive Badgers.

Jake Kocorowski