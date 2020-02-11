Wisconsin 2021 QB Deacon Hill at Under Armour All-American Camp

On Feb. 9, Wisconsin 2021 quarterback commit Deacon Hill took part in the 2020 All-American camp at Mission Viejo, Calif. SI All-American's Matt Solorio was in attendance, and fans can catch a recap of his thoughts on who the top performers were from this past weekend.

AllBadgers.com caught up with Solorio on Tuesday afternoon to get his thoughts on Hill's performance from that particular event:

Wisconsin commit class of 2021 quarterback Deacon Hill was one of a bevy of SoCal pro-stylers in attendance at Under Armour's 2020 Los Angeles All-America camp. The leader of a 2019 Santa Barbara High School team that punched well above its weight in California's sectional playoffs, Hill looked and threw every bit the part he played during his first year as a varsity starter. Since the fourth grade, Hill's been working with the same quarterbacks coach (who now coaches him at Santa Barbara) and has rightfully reaped the benefits of that dedication. The young man also understands the value of feedback, and has continuously sought it as he's progressed on his QB1 journey. Hill was looking to get good coaching out of the camp. "It's always good to have different points of view from coaching ... and just looking to come out and compete," Hill said.

According to 247Sports' Blair Angulo, Hill was one of the top performers at the camp.

Be sure to check out the video interview above with Hill talking about his recruiting process and goals for his senior season, along with highlights of the future Wisconsin signal caller during the event (all courtesy of Solorio and SI All-American).

Two Wisconsin 2021 Commits Now in Top 150 of Rivals

Rivals released its updated Rivals250 for the 2021 class on Tuesday, and two Wisconsin four-star commits now reside within that recruiting service's list of top prospects.

Offensive lineman J.P. Benzschawel and safety Hunter Wohler sit as the No. 140 and No. 145 players in the country, respectively, for the next recruiting cycle. Benzschawel slid eight spots while Wohler bumped up a whopping 58 positions.

Benzschawel initially committed to Wisconsin over a year ago on Feb. 1, 2019, while Wohler publicly announced his decision under two months ago on Dec. 23.

Rivals now ranks offensive tackle Nolan Rucci, a Wisconsin target, as a four-star talent and No. 34 player overall in the country (down four spots). Tiffin, Iowa standout T.J. Bollers -- who just picked up offers from Alabama and Texas A & M on Tuesday -- dropped four spots as well but to No. 97 in the nation.

A former in-state standout at Waukesha, Wis. (Catholic Memorial), J.C. Latham jumped 76 spots to the No. 73 player in the country. The projected offensive tackle now plays at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.

As of Feb. 11, Rivals ranks Wisconsin as the No. 7 team in the nation for its 2021 class. UW holds eight current commitments from the next recruiting class that include Benzschawel, Wohler, Hill, Jackson Acker, Loyal Crawford, Bryan Sanborn, Ayo Adebogun and Riley Mahlman.