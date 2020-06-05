Looking at Wisconsin Football's Current Class of 2021

In the past two weeks, Wisconsin's scholarship class of 2021 has grown by three up to 13 commits. Jack Pugh, Darryl Peterson and Mike Jarvis all announced their decisions to play for the Badgers since Memorial Day.

Though there are several potential uncommitted recruits who could be key targets for Wisconsin in this particular recruiting cycle, AllBadgers.com wants to break down those currently pledged to the football program.

Quarterback

Wisconsin currently holds a commitment from Santa Barbara, Calif., native Deacon Hill. The signal caller currently is a three-star recruit by both 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals. 247Sports composite rankings currently rate him as the No. 23 pro-style quarterback in the country.

Running Back

There could be a trio for John Settle's group. Most recently, Wisconsin picked up a commitment from Tennessee native Antwan Roberts, a three-star back according to 247Sports and Rivals. We caught up with him and his coach earlier this year about his decision to join the Badgers and what he could bring to the offense.

There are also in-state natives Jackson Acker and Loyal Crawford. Acker committed last June and is rated a three-star talent by 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals. The former two recruiting services designate him as a running back, but it is worth noting how the latter lists him as an athlete.

From Eau Claire (WI) Memorial -- the same school that produced current UW offensive lineman Cormac Sampson -- Crawford is ranked a three-star prospect by 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals.

Tight End

Pugh committed on Memorial Day. 247Sports' composite ratings and ESPN currently designate the Hilliard, Ohio native as a four-star talent. The former has him as the No. 326 player overall and No. 12 tight end in the country for the 2021 class.

Looking at 247Sports' standalone ratings, the service holds him in higher regard as the No. 159 recruit and No. 6 in the nation at that particular position group for this recruiting cycle.

Offensive Line

Currently, Wisconsin holds two in the class in J.P. Benzschawel and Riley Mahlman. Both have been committed since last year, and both are among the nation's best at the position group according to the recruiting services.

Benzschawel became the first in the 2021 class earlier last year, and 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN all rate him as a four-star talent. 247Sports composite rankings calculates the Grafton, Wis., product as the No. 129 player overall and No. 16 offensive tackle in the nation.

For Mahlman, a Lakeville (MN) South standout, he also is designated as a four-star offensive tackle by 247Sports and ESPN (a three-star recruit by Rivals). 247Sports' standalone rankings hold him as a top-60 prospect for the 2021 class as the No. 55 player overall and the No. 8 offensive tackle in the country. Its composite rankings project him as the No. 157 player and No. 19 at his position in the nation.

Defensive Line

Jarvis became the first projected defensive lineman to join Wisconsin's class with his public commitment on Wednesday (though he told AllBadgers.com that it was confirmed with the staff last Friday).

247Sports (both composite and standalone) rankings rate him as a three-star lineman, while Rivals designates him as a two-star recruit.

The latter recruiting service reports 20 offers for the mid-Atlantic standout that include Duke, Florida State, Indiana, Nebraska, Rutgers, Syracuse, Vanderbilt and Virginia.

Read more from AllBadgers.com this week from Jarvis on his decision and from his coach.

Inside Linebacker

At the moment, both Bryan Sanborn and Jake Chaney are anticipated to join Bob Bostad's room for the next recruiting class.

Sanborn, the younger brother of UW junior inside linebacker Jack Sanborn, was one of three commitments for the Badgers in the month of December. 247Sports composite rankings, Rivals and ESPN all designate the Lake Zurich, Ill., product as a three-star recruit, though 247Sports by itself has him as a four-star prospect.

For Chaney -- a Cape Coral, Fla., product who plays for Lehigh High School -- he announced his decision in mid-March. 247Sports composite rankings hold him as the No. 33 inside linebacker in the nation. AllBadgers.com caught up with him and his head coach (father and former Florida State standout James Chaney) earlier this year.

Outside Linebacker

At the moment, Wisconsin has two projected outside 'backers for the 2021 class in Peterson and Ayo Adebogun.

247Sports, Rivals and ESPN all designate Peterson as a three-star recruit for the 2021 class. 247Sports composite rankings has the Akron (OH) Archbishop Hoban product as the No. 503 player overall and No. 31 weak-side defensive end in the nation for this upcoming recruiting cycle. He is being recruiting for Bobby April III's position group, and here more from one of the newest commits in this AllBadgers.com interview from earlier this week.

From Mequon (WI) Homestead, Adebogun joined the class in December. A three-star prospect by 247Sports composite, ESPN and Rivals, his high school coach, Dave Keel, told AllBadgers.com earlier this year that he envisions his edge rusher "as a Zack Baun kind of player."

Safety

The last of the three verbal commitments in December, Hunter Wohler announced his decision on Dec. 23, though he told AllBadgers.com that he told head coach Paul Chryst on the 19th of that month.

The Muskego, Wis., native is currently one of the highest-ranked safeties in the 2021 class. 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN all project him as a four-star defensive back, with 247Sports composite rankings positioning him as the No. 195 player overall and the No. 10 safety in the nation currently.