Wisconsin Hosts Junior Day

In midst of the Wisconsin Badgers' huge upset win over No. 14 Michigan State on Saturday, the football program also hosted a junior day where recruits came to Madison.

Four-star commits Riley Mahlman, J.P. Benzschawel, and Hunter Wohler, along with projected outside linebacker Ayo Adebogun, confirmed with AllBadgers.com that they were in town for the festivities. Linebacker Bryan Sanborn and running back Loyal Crawford also attended.

For those with a Rivals.com subscription, BadgerBlitz.com's Jon McNamara reported about some of those players there on Sunday.

Class of 2021 cornerback Myles Mooyoung also confirmed with AllBadgers.com on Sunday that he took part in the junior day. According to 247Sports and Rivals, the Chicago (Kenwood) recruit holds offers from FBS programs Houston and Southern Mississippi. Read more from BadgerBlitz.com's Jon McNamara here.

BadgerBlitz.com spoke with Milwaukee (Rufus King) defensive back JaVaughn Byrd about his trip to UW ($). The 2021 in-state product currently has offers from MAC programs Central Michigan and Northern Illinois.

For that matter, an offer went out this weekend to 2022 recruit Sebastian Cheeks.

247Sports lists the Evanston, Ill., native as an athlete, and Rivals designates him as a running back. The latter recruiting service reports four offers from Wisconsin, Iowa State, Syracuse and Central Michigan.

Both 247Sports' Allen Trieu ($) and BadgerBlitz.com/Rivals' ($) spoke with Cheeks this past weekend as well.

AllBadgers.com will update this article more on Monday as confirmations of other players attending surface.

