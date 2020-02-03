Wisconsin Commit Kaden Johnson on Basketball, Davis Brothers, 2020 Class

LA CROSSE, Wis. -- Standing, running, jumping, shooting on the floor of Mitchell Hall at UW-La Crosse on Saturday night, Kaden Johnson helped his team to an impressive win on the basketball court. However, there was a reminder about where his next stop at the collegiate level would be.

His socks.

Johnson scored 11 points and grabbed five rebounds in 25:49 of work in Minneapolis (Minn.) Minnehaha Academy's 73-64 over La Crosse Central, all while wearing a pair of grey socks that prominently displayed Wisconsin's "Motion W" logo in red. According to the multi-sport athlete, his aunt knew he would play for UW starting next year and bought him those and other Badgers-related gear.

"Just a little birthday gift," Johnson told AllBadgers.com on Saturday night after the win.

While showing his skills on the hardcourt, Johnson's future at the college level will involve suiting up inside Camp Randall Stadium. Ranked the 190th player in the country by 247Sports composite rankings, the No. 137 recruit in the nation by Rivals for the 2020 class, Johnson will play outside linebacker for head coach Paul Chryst and defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard once he arrives to Madison later this year.

However, basketball helps him in a number of areas.

“It keeps my legs under me," Johnson said. "I can jump a little bit, play defense. That lateral movement’s going to be really big. Playing defense, that's gonna really help me in the long run.

"I love the game of basketball. I'm sad it’s coming to an end, but I'm blessed to be able to play with these dudes."

Wisconsin outside linebacker commit Kaden Johnson, and his socks. Jake Kocorowski

Minnehaha Academy boasts an impressive roster that includes Johnson, 2020 five-star Gonzaga commit Jalen Suggs and 2021 five-star center Chet Holmgren. They faced off against a La Crosse Central team with two future Wisconsin signees leading the way -- twin brothers Johnny and Jordan Davis.

A four-star recruit by Rivals, Johnny Davis scored a game-high 42 points on 14-of-30 shooting in the loss. He recorded a double-double as well, reeling in 10 rebounds and made 14 of 20 free throws while dishing out four assists.

Rated a three-star recruit by 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN, Jordan Davis contributed 11 points on 4-of-9 shooting with five rebounds and seven assists.

“Johnny and Jordan, they're great players," Johnson said. "They're gonna do great things at Wisconsin. Under their coach. I know they're gonna do fantastic things. Overall it was a great game, and I'm happy that they’re playing at Wisconsin.”

All three will head to Madison at some point this year to begin their collegiate journey as Badgers. On Dec. 18, the first day of the 2020 early signing period, Johnson announced he would sign with UW. He pointed to a number of reasons for crossing state lines, particularly the fit in Leonhard's defense and distance.

“Overall, that defensive scheme is just amazing," Johnson said. "That 3-4 defense stand up. That’s perfect for me, and it’s really close to family. They can come and watch me play. Overall, it felt like a family feel. I’m super happy to be a Badger.”

As the official National Signing Day is set for this upcoming Wednesday, Feb. 5, Wisconsin's 2020 class currently sits at No. 25 in 247Sports' team composite rankings, No. 27 for Rivals. Five four-star commits highlight this class according to the former service, which includes Johnson and the recently added Jalen Berger. The latter announced his decision to play for Wisconsin during the All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Tex., in early January.

Johnson believes there already is a great bond between the members of this next recruiting class.

"It’s all brotherly love," Johnson said. "Can't wait to meet everybody. Haven’t got to meet everybody yet. Overall, this class is looking really good, and I'm happy to be a part of the family.”