Wisconsin Offers 2021 ATH/WR Kamonte Grimes
Jake Kocorowski
The Wisconsin Badgers still are looking for a wide receiver for its class of 2021, and early this week, it appeared to extend an opportunity to a Southwest Florida recruit to play at the next level.
Naples, Fla. (Palmetto Ridge), native Kamonte Grimes announced that he received an offer from UW on Monday,
ESPN rates Grimes a four-star recruit and the No. 281 player in the country. 247Sports and Rivals both designate him as a three-star prospect. Grimes' Hudl profile designates him as a 6'3, 200-pound wide receiver and safety. ESPN and Rivals both list him as the former, while 247Sports has him as an athlete.
As seen below, Grimes noted that he spoke with Wisconsin wide receivers coach Alvis Whitted.
247Sports reports 21 offers for Grimes, which includes Power 5 standouts Kentucky, Miami, Michigan, Nebraska, Ohio State, Tennessee and Utah.
In the previous two classes, Wisconsin has signed four scholarship wide receivers: Stephan Bracey (2019) and Chimere Dike, Isaac Smith and Devin Chandler (2020). Seniors Danny Davis and Kendric Pryor are expected to exhaust their eligibility after next season.
