Wisconsin Offers 2022 WR Kojo Antwi

Jake Kocorowski

A day after Wisconsin offered two 2022 projected wide receivers, another recruit announced an opportunity from the Big Ten program.

On Thursday, Kojo Antwi tweeted that he was offered by the Badgers. Both 247Sports and Rivals designate the Suwanee (GA) Lambert standout as a four-star prospect, with the former listing him as the No. 240 player overall and No. 32 wide receiver in the country.

Both recruiting services also report 22 offers already for Antwi, who just finished his sophomore season. Auburn, Georgia, Florida State, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee and Texas A&M are among the Power Five programs who have reportedly presented the chance to play at the next level. 

Wisconsin currently does not have an oral commitment from a projected wide receiver in the 2021 class, but the program signed three for the 2020 cycle with Chimere Dike, Devin Chandler and Isaac Smith. 

On Wednesday, two other 2022 recruits announced offers from UW. Bradenton (FL) IMG Academy receiver Sam Mbake is ranked a four-star receiver by both 247Sports' standalone rankings and Rivals. Santa Ana (CA) Mater Dei C.J. Williams, also a four-star talent by 247Sports and Rivals, is a first-team All-Trinity league standout from last season

