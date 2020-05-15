AllBadgers
Wisconsin Offers 2021 Recruit Leo Blackburn Jr.

Jake Kocorowski

On Thursday, Atlanta (GA) Westlake product Leo Blackburn, Jr. announced an offer from Wisconsin.

Rated a three-star prospect and No. 29 tight end in the 2021 class according to Rivals, the recruiting service reports 30 opportunities to play at the next level for the 6'5, 210-pound standout. Power 5 programs reportedly vying for his collegiate services include Arizona State, Duke, Miami, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Purdue, South Carolina and Virginia.

In the past couple of months, Blackburn has also received offers from TCU, Central Florida, Georgia Tech and Illinois. His Twitter profile also notes his position as "wide receiver/tight end."

Last week, Wisconsin went into Georgia to offer 2022 Georgia tight end Jack Nickel, who spoke with AllBadgers.com about the news.

