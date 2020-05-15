Wisconsin Offers 2021 Recruit Leo Blackburn Jr.
Jake Kocorowski
On Thursday, Atlanta (GA) Westlake product Leo Blackburn, Jr. announced an offer from Wisconsin.
Rated a three-star prospect and No. 29 tight end in the 2021 class according to Rivals, the recruiting service reports 30 opportunities to play at the next level for the 6'5, 210-pound standout. Power 5 programs reportedly vying for his collegiate services include Arizona State, Duke, Miami, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Purdue, South Carolina and Virginia.
In the past couple of months, Blackburn has also received offers from TCU, Central Florida, Georgia Tech and Illinois. His Twitter profile also notes his position as "wide receiver/tight end."
Last week, Wisconsin went into Georgia to offer 2022 Georgia tight end Jack Nickel, who spoke with AllBadgers.com about the news.
More recent recruiting coverage from AllBadgers.com
- How June Official Visits Have Affected the Wisconsin Badgers
- 2021 Specialist Tyler Bittman Receives Walk-On Opportunity from Wisconsin
- 2022 TE Jack Nickel Wants to Visit Wisconsin After Offer
- Power 5 Programs and Recent Offers to Wisconsin In-State Recruits
- 2021 Recruit Beau Freyler 'Super Excited and Honored' for Wisconsin Offer
- Conversation with Wisconsin WRs Coach Alvis Whitted Leads to Offer for Kamonte Grimes
- Wisconsin 2021 Commit Breakdown: Chris Hodges
- 2021 OL Nolan Rucci Talks Top 9 Programs, Wisconsin
- Positions to Potentially Fill for Wisconsin's 2021 Class
- Future Badger Breakdown: 2021 RB Antwan Roberts
- "The Time was Right" for 2021 RB Antwan Roberts to Commit to Wisconsin
- 2021 OLB T.J. Bollers on Relationship with Wisconsin
- 2021 Standout T.J. Bollers Discusses Top 6 Programs
- 2021 OLB Darryl Peterson Breaks Down Top 3 Programs, Including Wisconsin
- 2021 DL Mike Jarvis on Wisconsin, Nebraska Offers