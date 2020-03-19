AllBadgers
Two 2021 Recruits List Wisconsin Among Top Programs

Jake Kocorowski

Recruiting continues on, and in the past two days, a couple of 2021 recruits released their top lists of programs. There was good news for Wisconsin, as the Badgers made the cut for both.

On Tuesday, Clayton, Ohio (Northmont) wide receiver Markus Allen unveiled his top 10 programs. UW joins Indiana, Pitt, Michigan State, Purdue, Kansas, Virginia, Michigan State and Wake Forest among the two handfuls of schools he is looking at.

Both 247Sports and Rivals report 21 offers overall for the wide out from "The Buckeye State." The former designates him as a three-star recruit.

Allen and high school teammate, 2021 safety Rod Moore, both received offers on March 1. BadgerBlitz.com's Jon McNamara previously reported Allen was set to visit that weekend for one of Wisconsin's junior days.

Then on Wednesday, Severn, Md. (Archbishop Spalding), prospect Zakee "Zigga" Wheatley released his top eight schools. Those teams include Wisconsin, Northwestern, Pitt, Penn State, Michigan State, Maryland, Vanderbilt and Virginia.

247Sports and Rivals both designate Wheatley as a four-star prospect. The former designates Wheatley as an athlete, while the latter reports him as a safety and the No. 237 player overall in the country as of March 18.

Looking at his reported offers, 247Sports lists 23 offers for the mid-Atlantic standout that include the aforementioned schools, along with Boston College, Duke, Indiana, Minnesota, Virginia Tech and West Virginia.

