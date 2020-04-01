AllBadgers
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

Wisconsin Offers 2021 DT Marquise Brunson

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin continues to work to add to its 2021 class, and on Wednesday, projected defensive lineman Marquise Brunson announced via social media that he had received an offer from the Badgers.

The Hudl profile for Brunson lists him at 6'3 and 275 pounds. The Virginia Beach, Va. (Princess Anne) product is ranked a three-star recruit by both 247Sports and Rivals. 247Sports composite rankings designates him as the No. 55 defensive tackle in the nation and No. 36 player in the state of Virginia for the 2021 class.

Rivals reports 11 offers that include opportunities from Power 5 programs Georgia Tech, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia and Virginia Tech.

Out of the nine current members of the 2021 class, none are projected to play on the defensive line for Wisconsin. In the last recruiting cycle, UW signed two players for Inoke Breckterfield's position group in James Thompson Jr. and Cade McDonald. The latter enrolled early to the university and took part in the program's winter conditioning.

Wisconsin's defensive line gained three signees in Keeanu Benton, Gio Paez and Rodas Johnson for the 2019 class. Benton eventually slid into a starter's role for Jim Leonhard's defense with the injury to Bryson Williams, finishing with four tackles for loss and two sacks.

More Recruiting Coverage from AllBadgers.com

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2020 P Gavin Meyers Commits to Wisconsin, His "Dream School"

A chat with the specialist.

Jake Kocorowski

Q&A: Former Wisconsin Morgan McDonald on Olympic Postponement

A chat with one of the Badgers' more prolific track and field athletes.

Jake Kocorowski

Which NFL Teams Fit for Wisconsin C Tyler Biadasz

"Obviously, the Badgers have one of the best running attacks, rushing attacks in the country and he's at the center of that, literally."

Jake Kocorowski

Inside How the Dunn Brothers Started the "Team 2020 Campaign"

The brothers talk about how this all came to be.

Jake Kocorowski

Badgers' Olympic Aspirations, Like the Games Themselves, on Hold

How a canceled outdoor season and Olympic postponement affects a couple of Badgers running track standouts.

Jake Kocorowski

by

Wisconsin Johnson

Wisconsin WR Jack Dunn Helps Start "Team 2020" Fundraising Campaign

Link to how to donate is seen below!

Jake Kocorowski

NFL Draft 2020: Teams that Fit for Wisconsin RB Jonathan Taylor

SI's Kevin Hanson breaks down the two-time Doak Walker Award winner.

Jake Kocorowski

NCAA to Extend Eligibility for Division I Spring-Sport Athletes

More details on aid in the NCAA announcement.

Jake Kocorowski

Jonathan Taylor in Top 30 of Sports Illustrated's Big Board

See what SI says about the Badger back.

Jake Kocorowski

NFL Draft 2020: Teams that Fit for Wisconsin LB Zack Baun

Sports Illustrated's Kevin Hanson evaluates the Badger 'backer and potentially best fits.

Jake Kocorowski