Wisconsin Offers 2021 DT Marquise Brunson

Wisconsin continues to work to add to its 2021 class, and on Wednesday, projected defensive lineman Marquise Brunson announced via social media that he had received an offer from the Badgers.

The Hudl profile for Brunson lists him at 6'3 and 275 pounds. The Virginia Beach, Va. (Princess Anne) product is ranked a three-star recruit by both 247Sports and Rivals. 247Sports composite rankings designates him as the No. 55 defensive tackle in the nation and No. 36 player in the state of Virginia for the 2021 class.

Rivals reports 11 offers that include opportunities from Power 5 programs Georgia Tech, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia and Virginia Tech.

Out of the nine current members of the 2021 class, none are projected to play on the defensive line for Wisconsin. In the last recruiting cycle, UW signed two players for Inoke Breckterfield's position group in James Thompson Jr. and Cade McDonald. The latter enrolled early to the university and took part in the program's winter conditioning.

Wisconsin's defensive line gained three signees in Keeanu Benton, Gio Paez and Rodas Johnson for the 2019 class. Benton eventually slid into a starter's role for Jim Leonhard's defense with the injury to Bryson Williams, finishing with four tackles for loss and two sacks.

