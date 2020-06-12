Wisconsin went back into "The Cornhusker State" once again to offer a high school standout.

On Thursday, 2022 projected tight end Micah Riley announced that he received an opportunity from Paul Chryst's football program.

A Bellevue (NE) West product, Riley is rated a four-star talent by Rivals and a three-star prospect by 247Sports. The former reports 12 offers overall, which include chances to play at the next level from Power Five programs like home-state Nebraska, Arizona State, Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, Oregon and Penn State.

If that high school sounds familiar, that is because a future Badger currently plays for the school in 2021 men's basketball commit Chucky Hepburn.

According to Riley's sophomore Hudl highlight film, he caught 17 passes for 219 yards last season that ended with a state championship.

Wisconsin has signed four scholarship tight ends in the last two recruiting classes (Hayden Rucci and Clay Cundiff in 2019, Cam Large and Cole Dakovich in 2020). Hilliard (OH) Bradley product Jack Pugh, a 2021 prospect at that same position, announced his commitment to the Badgers on Memorial Day.

One Nebraska native that signed with Wisconsin in recent memory is nose tackle Bryson Williams, who will be a junior heading into the 2020 season.

Earlier this week, Wisconsin offered another 2022 product in Indiana defensive lineman Caden Curry.

