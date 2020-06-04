On Wednesday afternoon, Mike Jarvis publicly became Wisconsin's 13th commitment for the class of 2021. According to the defensive lineman, he called position coach Inoke Breckterfield last Thursday to declare his decision.

Though he had not visited the UW campus, a conversation with head coach Paul Chryst and the entire defensive staff a day later on May 29 confirmed it.

However, Jarvis believes it was about two weeks ago that he wanted to be a Badger.

"It really just hit me, and my heart was just telling me that that's the place I needed to be," Jarvis told AllBadgers.com on Wednesday evening. "It just checked off all the boxes for me.”

Jarvis never made it to see UW's campus in person before announcing his decision. As has been previously reported by 247Sports and Rivals, he confirmed to AllBadgers.com that he was supposed to visit around March 28. However, that was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead, the program took him on a "virtual" visit to Wisconsin, as reported previously by both recruiting services. He mentioned how he was shown the football facilities, videos of the campus, around Madison the game day atmosphere, but also how practice is run with Breckterfield's position group.

The "visit" played a role in his decision to commit.

“I would say a big factor just to really hit home on all these little spots of the facilities and everything, like all the extra stuff that they have that I didn't know about, just to really make sure I'm going to such a great place," Jarvis said. "Because I knew how beautiful and everything Madison actually was. I've always heard good things, but really the tour just hit home and really put the icing on the cake.”

Flash forward to last week, Jarvis told Breckterfield the news. According to the Medford (N.J.) Shawnee product, the defensive line coach said that he had been "been on the top of his board since I've been offered."

"Just how my frame is, how I play, the physicality and just how well I fit into the scheme," Jarvis said. "He thinks I can come in and make a big impact.

"He was fired up. He was really fired up.”

247Sports (both composite and standalone) rankings rate Jarvis as a three-star lineman, while Rivals designates him as a two-star recruit. The latter recruiting service reports 20 offers for the mid-Atlantic standout that include Duke, Florida State, Indiana, Nebraska, Rutgers, Syracuse, Vanderbilt and Virginia.

When asked which programs he held in higher esteem before his decision, Jarvis mentioned that he had talked to the Blue Devils "a little bit," as well as the Huskers, "but it was really between Rutgers and Wisconsin." Those two programs he also previously mentioned to BadgerBlitz.com on Wednesday.

"Everything really just checked off with Wisconsin, and it's been my dream school for so long," Jarvis said. "I had to take the opportunity, and I just feel amazing."

What exactly made Wisconsin his dream school? He admitted that when college football was on, he would "always turn on the Wisconsin game just because there's just something that always stood out about them to me."

"Obviously they're a great program. The success is insane," Jarvis said. "It’s just one of those schools that just hit me hard, like that's place that I want to be. Just the atmosphere and just being the best college football town out there. It’s another big thing. I love big, crazy atmospheres, and that's what Madison is.”

According to Jarvis, he plans to enroll early and at the moment will come in as a defensive end. However, Breckterfield wants to use him "everywhere" and learn all the positions on the line.

"He wants to really just move me around and not just keep me in one spot, which I love," Jarvis said.

Jarvis now joins a 2021 class of future Badgers that ranks 17th in the nation, according to 247Sports composite rankings as of Thursday. He is the second public commit of the week, joining three-star Akron (OH) Archbishop Hoban outside linebacker Darryl Peterson.

“They're all hyped," Jarvis said of the other commits' reactions. "I've been talking to them for about three days now, after they knew that I was going there. But I mean, they're all great. They've all been nice, and we're all just starting to build a nice bond together.”