2021 DL Mike Jarvis on Wisconsin, Nebraska Offers

Last week, 2021 recruit Mike Jarvis saw his number of offers bump up by two with a couple of Big Ten West division programs providing opportunities at the next level. Obviously heading into the weekend, he is feeling "really good" about those developments.

"Definitely positive thoughts now," Jarvis told AllBadgers.com on Saturday afternoon. "I mean it was silent for a little bit. So I mean from here on, it can only go up with other schools and just building relationships with other people."

One of those was Wisconsin, which he announced on April 1. According to the Medford, N.J. (Shawnee), defensive lineman, he had been speaking with defensive line coach Inoke Breckterfield and tight ends coach Mickey Turner since about mid-to-late February. He was even supposed to make a trek to Madison late last month, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he had to cancel plans.

Last Wednesday, however, Breckterfield provided good news.

"I've just been reaching out to him weekly and everything. Then Wednesday, he hit me up, and we just talked on the phone for 10, 15 minutes," Jarvis told AllBadgers.com on Saturday afternoon. "He's like, 'I showed your film to Coach (Paul Chryst) and gave me the go ahead. We all love you. You've shown me everything you needed to deserve an offer and to show that you're interested in Wisconsin.' That was obviously great."

Jarvis stated that noted that his developing relationship with Breckterfield and Turner has been "great,."

"Never like a dull moment with them," Jarvis said. "I mean every conversation is going great, just really getting to bond with them, just getting to know where they came from and everything."

Then on Friday the 3rd, Jarvis received word that another Big Ten program, Nebraska, would extend an opportunity to play within the conference. He initially met outside linebackers coach Mike Dawson during the winter when the assistant visited Shawnee High School.

"They texted back and forth for a little bit," Jarvis said. "It kind of went silent, and recently, we started hitting each other up again. Yesterday, he offered, and then I talked to the d-line coach (Tony Tuioti) and everything for about 20 minutes yesterday. Just getting to know him as well, getting to know where he came from. That relationship's just in the early parts now."

247Sports rankings (both composite and standalone) currently designate Jarvis as a three-star lineman. That recruiting service and Rivals both report 16 offers for the mid-Atlantic standout that include Virginia, Rutgers, Duke, Syracuse and Vanderbilt. With the offer from the Huskers, he confirmed he now has 17.

On his Hudl profile, which lists him at 6'5 and 250 pounds, Jarvis is listed as a defensive tackle and a guard. 247Sports projects him as a strong-side defensive end, with Rivals calling him a defensive tackle.

Regarding which position he could play on the line for Wisconsin, Jarvis stated that Breckterfield said "he would be able to put me wherever."

At this point in his recruiting process, he said Virginia, Wisconsin, Rutgers and Wake Forest as schools standing out the most to him early on. However, he does not have a top list of programs as he has only visited one -- a trip to check out the Scarlet Knights in Piscataway, N.J. As seen with the recent Nebraska offer, he continues to build connections and relationships.

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected his recruiting process, as he had to cancel his trip to Wisconsin, but he also admitted it has allowed him to research the schools and get to know the coaches more before making decisions about which ones to visit down the road.

According to Jarvis, the factors that will weigh in on his college decision will include "connection with the coaches, facilities, culture, locker room vibe, campus vibe, game day, just really getting to find that home for me and then my family as well."

In terms of when he will announce is up in the air.

"I know I was at first trying to do it before the (senior) season, but I mean, obviously now with the pandemic and everything, I think it might be December," Jarvis said. "Could be in midseason. Depends on how everything goes because obviously, you just got to start getting to schools during the season as well. Because we're only going to have a time period to only visit schools because then obviously August hits and then that's when you start practice with your team."

As for Wisconsin, they currently appear to be sitting well with the prep standout.

"Not No. 1. I don't have a No. 1, but definitely towards the top," Jarvis said.