Wisconsin Offers 2021 DL Mike Jarvis

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Jake Kocorowski

A couple of 2021 recruits announced new offers from UW on Wednesday, both coming from defensive line prospects.

Medford, N.J. (Shawnee), prospect Mike Jarvis tweeted during the afternoon that he received an opportunity to play for the Wisconsin Badgers.

247Sports (both composite and standalone) rankings rate him as a three-star lineman, while Rivals designates him as a two-star recruit.

Both recruiting services report 16 offers for the mid-Atlantic standout that include Virginia, Rutgers, Duke, Syracuse and Vanderbilt.

On his Hudl profile, which lists him at 6'5 and 250 pounds, Jarvis is listed as a defensive tackle and a guard. 247Sports projects him as a strong-side defensive end, with Rivals calling him a defensive tackle.

Out of the nine current members of the 2021 class, none are projected to play on the defensive line for Wisconsin. In the last recruiting cycle, UW signed two players for Inoke Breckterfield's position group in James Thompson Jr. and Cade McDonald. The latter enrolled early to the university and took part in the program's winter conditioning.

Wisconsin's defensive line gained three signees in Keeanu Benton, Gio Paez and Rodas Johnson for the 2019 class. Benton eventually slid into a starter's role for Jim Leonhard's defense with the injury to Bryson Williams, finishing with four tackles for loss and two sacks.

Earlier in the day, 2021 defensive tackle Marquise Brunson also announced an offer from Wisconsin.

