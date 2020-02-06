AllBadgers
Meet Wisconsin's 2020 Walk-Ons

Jake Kocorowski

On Wednesday, Wisconsin boasted one of its best signing classes in the modern recruiting service period with 20 scholarship players locked in to begin their Badgers career this year.

However, UW's walk-on tradition also holds a significant piece to the puzzle for the football program, often acting as the "glue" of the group. Those like current defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard, NFL defensive player of the year J.J. Watt, Joe Schobert and Mark Tauscher have come to Madison without a scholarship and made significant impacts on the team and beyond.

Two walk-ons -- offensive lineman Sean Timmis and long snapper Duncan McKinley -- were announced in December as part of the early signing period. 

On Wednesday, the Badgers added four more walk-on signees for the class of 2020. Here are all half dozen players, plus some of their accolades.

OL Sean Timmis

LS Duncan McKinley

OL Kerry Kodanko

OLB Riley Nowakowski

"Given the opportunity to have the chance to play football for the Badgers has always been a dream of mine," Nowakowski told AllBadgers.com in January. "When I had the opportunity, I figured I can't let it go to waste."

K Jack Van Dyke

ILB Ross Gengler

Odds and Ends

A couple things to note here: 2020 quarterback Daniel Wright announced his decision to commit to Wisconsin as a walk-on this past weekend after making the trip to Madison. For that matter, Milwaukee (Riverside) defensive back Amaun Williams also tweeted on Wednesday. Both were not listed on Wisconsin's National Signing Day tracker as of Thursday morning.

AllBadgers.com is looking into both players' situations and will provide reports once it is able to.

