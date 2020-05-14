How June Official Visits Have Affected the Wisconsin Badgers

On Wednesday, the NCAA Division I Council Coordination Committee announced that it would lengthen the dead period for recruiting from May 31 to June 30.

For those unfamiliar with what a dead period is, here is the definition from the NCAA's website:

"During a dead period a college coach may not have face-to-face contact with college-bound student-athletes or their parents, and may not watch student-athletes compete or visit their high schools. Coaches may write and telephone student-athletes or their parents during a dead period."

The committee could extend that date even further after reevaluation on May 27. How this affects Wisconsin and its 2021 class will be something worth monitoring.

Why? Because UW has held many official visits on campus during the month of June in the last couple of years. All since a new rule allowed recruits to take said official visits between April and a portion of June before their high school senior seasons.

Looking in the past two classes alone, head coach Paul Chryst and the Badgers football program have hosted many of the players who had committed prior to those trips to Madison. In both recruiting cycles, Wisconsin solidified a core of verbals early on. Those included Graham Mertz, Hayden Rucci and Logan Brown in June 2018, along with Jack Nelson and Chimere Dike in 2019 -- just to name a few.

However, there were officials taken during those June months by undecided recruits that eventually orally committed to UW, many that filled out those two highly-heralded classes:

Class of 2019

Cornerbacks Dean Engram , Semar Melvin and James Williams

, and Defensive linemen Rodas Johnson and Gio Paez

and Outside linebacker Spencer Lytle

Class of 2020

Outside linebackers Nick Herbig and Kaden Johnson

and Tight end Cam Large

Cornerback Max Lofy

Inside linebackers Malik Reed, Jordan Turner and Preston Zachman

Now with the dead period extended further until at least the end of June, how that affects Wisconsin's chances with key recruits for 2021 -- and potentially if/when they reschedule visits or update their recruiting timelines for decision making -- will be interesting.

Akron (OH) Archbishop Hoban product Darryl Peterson, recruited as an outside linebacker by UW, told AllBadgers.com in March that his official had been scheduled for June 12th.

Another outside linebacker prospect for assistant Bobby April III's room, four-star Iowa product T.J. Bollers, stated in April that he was also supposed to visit that second weekend of June.

Five-star offensive lineman Nolan Rucci, younger brother of Hayden, released his list of top nine programs last month. When talking with AllBadgers.com in February, the Lititz (PA) Warwick product hoped to take his officials during the spring and finish up in June before making a decision.

With the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent alterations in his scheduling, Rucci told AllBadgers in April that he ideally sought to take all of his visits during the summer and have a decision by the season.

One major set of positives for Wisconsin comes from the fact they hosted recruits on two separate junior day events on Feb. 1 and March 1. Both Peterson and Bollers attended the latter, along with tight end Jack Pugh.

Pugh, a four-star recruit according to 247Sports, listed Wisconsin among his top six schools on March 25.

What happens after June 30 with the NCAA will be intriguing as well. Based on the the social media announcement, it appears the committee will follow up on May 27 to look at the dead period timeline and could even expand it further. Currently, there is a dead period set for late June through most of July as well.

Wisconsin, along with all other Division I programs, will see how their recruiting schedules further modify.