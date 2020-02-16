2021 Recruits to Watch for Wisconsin

With 2020's National Signing Day come and gone, the focus now heads to the 2021 class. Wisconsin holds eight verbal commitments for that recruiting cycle, which currently sits at seventh in the nation according to 247Sports composite rankings. That includes quarterback Deacon Hill, offensive linemen Riley Mahlman and J.P Benzschawel, linebackers Ayo Adebogun and Bryan Sanborn, safety Hunter Wohler, and projected running backs Jackson Acker and Loyal Crawford.

As attention turns more towards the 2021 class, AllBadgers.com looks at several players who appear to have interest in Wisconsin early on. Please note, these are just a few players, and we hope to break down more over the coming month.

Nolan Rucci

Rated a five-star offensive lineman by 247Sports composite rankings, the Lititz, Pa. (Warwick), native has seen the who's who of Power Five programs provide opportunities at the next level. As seen by 247Sports and Rivals, over two dozen schools like Clemson, Ohio State, Michigan, Notre Dame, and Penn State have offered him.

Rucci is a Penn State legacy, as his mother, Stacy, is a former All-American field hockey standout and father, Todd, played football for the Nittany Lions before embarking on an NFL career. Nolan spoke with AllBadgers.com a couple of weeks ago regarding his recruiting process, where it stands, and the continued development of his relationship with Wisconsin.

As of that time, Rucci appears to planning to visit to South Bend on March 20th for an unofficial visit with the Fighting Irish. He also hopes to take trips to programs he has not seen yet, including what he described as a "southern tour" and potentially heading out to the West Coast.

Though his visits are yet to be determined in terms of dates and the particular programs to check out, Rucci acknowledged a timeline as to when he hopes to take officials.

It appears Wisconsin, where his older brother, Hayden, will enter his second year as a tight end this season, is in line for one of those five designated official visits.

"I'd like to kind of knock them out in the spring, and then probably that Wisconsin one will be my last one, just kind of early June," Rucci said. "Then hopefully by that point, I'll have a pretty good idea in my head and hopefully be able to make a decision by the end of June.”

Darryl Peterson

Peterson plays at the same high school, Akron (Ohio) Archbishop Hoban, as current Wisconsin fullback Quan Easterling. Rated as a three-star recruit by 247Sports, Rivals, and ESPN, the recruiting services currently designate him as a defensive end.

Rivals lists 11 offers for the Ohio product, including from Wisconsin, Alabama, Indiana, Northwestern and West Virginia. He recently visited the Crimson Tide earlier this month, according to his Twitter account.

Last week, Peterson told AllBadgers.com that his plan is currently to visit UW on March 1, something that was previously reported by The Athletic. He also mentioned that he speaks with Hill and that "Wisconsin is 100% in the mix."

Jaylin Noel

Late last week, Noel released his top six schools -- and Wisconsin was among the half-dozen programs to make the cut.

247Sports, Rivals and ESPN all designate Noel -- a Kansas City, Mo. (Park Hill), native -- a three-star prospect. His Hudl profile lists the playmaker at 5'11 and 170 pounds.

247Sports and Rivals also report nine offers each for the prep wide out, and the latter reports an unofficial visit to Wisconsin the weekend of Nov. 9. He recently tweeted photos of an unofficial to Iowa State on Feb. 2.

Late last week, Noel confirmed to AllBadgers.com that he plans to be in Madison on March 1.

T.J. Bollers

Rated a four-star standout by 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN, Bollers currently ranks as the No. 129 player in the country according to 247Sports' composite rankings.

Rivals currently lists 19 offers from Wisconsin, which includes Florida, Iowa, Iowa State, Nebraska, Virginia Tech and Washington. For what it is worth, 247Sports' crystal ball predictions and Rivals' FutureCast projections seem favorable for UW's chances.

Bollers also announced offers from Alabama and Texas A & M on Feb. 11, and earlier this month, he also made a trip to Ames to visit the Cyclones.

Jake Chaney

The Cape Coral, Fla. (Lehigh), linebacker received an offer from Wisconsin in January and also picked up one from Michigan recently. He spoke with AllBadgers.com last month, and at that point, he believed he would take visits up to UW and Iowa State in the spring.

Chaney also made his way north to Madison in November to take in Wisconsin's win over Purdue.

His recruiting process has certainly blown up in the past month, as along with the Wolverines' offer, Louisville, Florida Atlantic, Pitt, Indiana and Cincinnati have presented opportunities to play at the next level.