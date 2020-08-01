Wisconsin Unveils Official Offers to Class of 2021

Wisconsin fans may have seen some of the Badgers' class of 2021 announce official offers from the football program on Saturday.

Why is that, and what is that precisely? As Sports Illustrated's director of football recruiting, John Garcia Jr., stated earlier on Saturday, "August 1 is the first day official scholarship offers can go out in the class of 2021."

Garcia explained regarding these offers during his weekend article:

"Verbal offers are often exaggerated, miscommunicated and/or prematurely promoted by prospects, but the official offers now rolling in often clear the air on which programs are truly still after certain recruits. The written offers, like verbals, remain non-binding, however. The Early Signing Period, set to begin December 16, is the first opportunity to officially solidify standing for each party."

The look of Wisconsin's official offer shows mostly its cardinal color with white lettering. Black font on the left side moves bottom to top with the name of each recruit and "Official Scholarship Offer." One can see football gloves, cleats, the Motion "W" logo, and more surrounding a player posing.

In the previously linked article on SI All-American, be sure to check out what other programs around the Big Ten and the FBS are sending to recruits. It is really interesting to see how the schools design their announced offers to either those commits or potential targets for the next recruiting cycle.

OLB T.J. Bollers

OLB Darryl Peterson

CB Ricardo Hallman

ILB Bryan Sanborn

Uncommitted Recruits

WR Skyler Bell

The Watertown, Conn. (The Taft School) wide out still is uncommitted, but in an interview with AllBadgers.com in late June, Bell said "Wisconsin is up there for me for sure.”

247Sports, Rivals and ESPN all rate Bell as a three-star wide receiver. He also tweeted official offers from Iowa, Virginia Tech and Rutgers on Saturday.

Of course, 2021 quarterback Deacon Hill sent a message via Twitter regarding Bell's announcement.

AllBadgers.com will continue to update this article as more recruits tweet the official offers.

Follow AllBadgers.com on Twitter and Facebook for updates, analysis and more!

More Recent Recruiting Coverage from AllBadgers.com