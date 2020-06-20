Each week, AllBadgers.com will round up all the recruiting news related to Wisconsin athletics that was covered in the past week. For simplicity sake, let's call it "Wisconsin Weekly Recruiting Recap."

Paul Chryst Talks About Recruiting During the Pandemic

On Friday, Wisconsin's head coach talked with reporters about a variety of topics (as seen here and here already on our site). When asked what the time during the COVID-19 pandemic has allowed him to do -- for example, whether he has watched more film or been able to plan more -- one part of his answer revolved around recruiting:

"I think the recruiting, there was more accessibility. It seemed like you can schedule and so therefore, in many ways, our recruiting was better because we spent a lot of time communicating."

Chryst was then asked what he thinks Wisconsin and his staff have done to help "elevate the type of recruits" that the football program is landing:

"I always get nervous because I don't know how much we can talk, right? I think it's important and we're working. A lot of the guys that have been to campus, it's not a traditional certainly spring and summer. Especially last year at this time, we were having almost all of our visits were in the summertime, right. So that's different, but a lot of them have been to campus. But I think guys are working, and you've heard me say this and I don't mean to bore you with it, but it is truly finding the right fit. "Especially for guys that don't have a long history, coaches that (don't) have a long history with Wisconsin, they've now built up a history and they know what is a good fit here, right. That's just part of the equation. Then I think our players do a great job of connecting with recruits, too. They know who is here or came before them and so that's a good group to join, right? I think that helps in it all. I don't know if there's anything magically happening. People are working at it, and you're trying to target the right fits, and then a lot of people are investing in it."

2021 Commitment Signal Unleashed

Wisconsin director of player personnel Saeed Khalif tweeted out a familiar hashtag on Wednesday. That signals a potential new commitment is coming:

The football program has been on a run since Memorial Day, reeling in four new members of the 2021 class in tight end Jack Pugh, outside linebackers Darryl Peterson and T.J. Bollers, and defensive lineman Mike Jarvis. With both 247Sports and Rivals updating some Wisconsin commits' recruiting rankings on Wednesday, the program currently sits 12th and 15th in the nation, respectively.

The commitment is still not public, but stay tuned for whomever decides to announce their decision next.

Three New Offers to 2021 Wide Receivers

Wisconsin still does not have a projected wide receiver in its 2021 class; however it made three offers inside the state of Texas recently.

Earlier this week, UW extended opportunities to Eric Mcalister Jr., Cameron Bonner and Joseph Manjack.

Check out all of their Hudl films, offer sheets and star rankings in the following in the links below:

Badgers Receiving Ratings Boosts

247Sports and Rivals recently gave some bumps in the rankings that included some Wisconsin commits seeing the number of stars next to their name increase. Find out whom here.

Four-Star TE Target Terrance Ferguson Announces Commitment Date

The Littleton (CO) Heritage standout tweeted on Friday that he will announce his decision on June 26 (next Friday). Rated a four-star prospect by 247Sports composite rankings and Rivals, he released his top five programs in May. Auburn, Oregon, USC, Tennessee and Wisconsin all made the cut.

Be sure to read up on his thoughts of his top handful of schools, along with his relationship with Wisconsin.