Big Ten Recruiting Roundup: Penn State, Illinois Receive Commitments

As of April 11, Wisconsin ranks seventh and 10th in the nation for the 2021 class according to 247Sports composite rankings and Rivals, respectively. The Badgers hold nine verbal commitments for that recruiting cycle and as seen in the past month, they sit well for some key prospects that include outside linebackers Darryl Peterson and T.J. Bollers.

We all know recruiting never sleeps, however, and in the past week, some Big Ten programs have received verbal commitments from some key prospects. That includes a few Wisconsin targets.

Let's check in and see just how some of the league's schools have fared on the recruiting front recently.

Penn State

Kalen and Kobe King

The twin brothers announced their decisions to become Nittany Lions on April 10.

Kalen King is a four-star defensive back by Rivals and 247Sports composite rankings. Both recruiting services report over 30 offers for the Detroit (Cass Tech) product that also include Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan State, Pitt and West Virginia. Wisconsin previously made King's top seven with Penn State, Michigan, Iowa, Arkansas, Nebraska and Missouri.

UW also made Kobe King's top list as well recently. 247Sports and Rivals both designate him as a high three-star prospect. 247Sports' composite rankings rate him as the No. 452 player overall and No. 20 inside linebacker in the country.

Zakee Wheatley

Also on April 10, the Severn, Md. (Archbishop Spalding), product also joined Penn State's class of 2021. In mid-March, he placed Wisconsin within his top eight programs.

247Sports and Rivals both designate Wheatley as a four-star prospect. The former designates Wheatley as an athlete, while the latter reports him as a safety and the No. 237 player overall in the country as of March 18.

Looking at his reported offers, 247Sports lists 24 for the mid-Atlantic standout.

Jaylen Reed

247Sports composite rankings rate the 2021 projected safety as a four-star prospect and No. 237 player and No. 10 safety in the nation.

Illinois

Blake Jeresaty

Lovie Smith's program picked up a commitment from the FCS center on Saturday.

Read more from IlliniNow's Matthew Stevens about the pickup from Wofford, as the Big Ten West program could field an intriguing offensive line next season.

Desmond Dan

Another transfer commitment for Illinois, the wide receiver from New Mexico State announced his decision to come to Champaign on April 9. Once again, IlliniNow breaks it all down here.

Minnesota

Steven Ortiz

247Sports' composite rankings rate Ortiz as the No. 280 player in the nation and No. 20 cornerback in the nation for the 2021 class.

Purdue

Bryon Threats

On April 10, Jeff Brohm's staff picked up a verbal commitment from the Dublin, Ohio (Coffman) product. 247Sports composite rankings designate him as a three-star athlete, and the recruiting service reports 16 offers for Threats.